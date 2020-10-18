Will play four Tests with Australia which will end in the third week of January, announces Sourav Ganguly

India were expected to tour Australia for three ODIs, three Twenty20 Internationals, and four Tests to be played from December to January. However, due to the coronavirus pandemic, the schedule might be altered totally and it is believed that the traditional Boxing Day Test might not be held in Melbourne as it is one of the worst-affected cities in Australia. While various countries have started playing international cricket, the BCCI was yet to take a call on India’s tour of Australia as Cricket Australia was struggling to provide various in-depth details of the tour.