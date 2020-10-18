Will play four Tests with Australia which will end in the third week of January, announces Sourav Ganguly

Today at 10:46 AM
Sourav Ganguly has cleared the air surrounding the Australia tour announcing that the tour will consist of four Test matches that will go on till the third week of January. About the England series, he informed that there is still time in that and he will take the call according to the situation.
India were expected to tour Australia for three ODIs, three Twenty20 Internationals, and four Tests to be played from December to January. However, due to the coronavirus pandemic, the schedule might be altered totally and it is believed that the traditional Boxing Day Test might not be held in Melbourne as it is one of the worst-affected cities in Australia. While various countries have started playing international cricket, the BCCI was yet to take a call on India’s tour of Australia as Cricket Australia was struggling to provide various in-depth details of the tour.
The BCCI President Sourav Ganguly, after the BCCI Apex Council meeting on Saturday, announced that the BCCI has now received the itinerary and will be playing in Australia till the third week of January, which will mark the start of the international cricket for India.
"Cricket Australia has sent us an itinerary and we discussed the modalities of that itinerary. We will be playing four Tests and that will end in the third week of January," Ganguly said as quoted by Cricbuzz
Earlier, it was reported by SportsCafe that no formal meeting had taken place on England's tour of India, but the series will be happening most probably in a bio-secure bubble. Now, Ganguly informed that he is still monitoring the ongoing situation before finalising the details of the England series, which was originally planned in September but was moved to next year due to the pandemic.
"The England series is good three and a half to four months away. We still have time. We are monitoring the situation (COVID-19) which is pretty fluid and will take a call accordingly," he said.
