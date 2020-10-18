WATCH | Lockie Ferguson trolls KKR in own style as inch-perfect 150 kph yorker takes Pandey’s stumps for a walk

Today at 6:56 PM
Where was Lockie Ferguson all this while! You would wonder as did Ferguson himself as he trolled the Kolkata Knight Riders management with a spell of pace bowling that left everyone awestruck. The special one, however, had to be the yorker to castle Manish Pandey that had class written all over it.
Lockie Ferguson played the first game of the season after waiting for almost one month and that brought the excitement level in the KKR fan base up for obvious reasons. His bowling performance came on the back of a disappointing batting show, with the side throwing the towel, scoring just 163 instead of getting to a total of at least 180.
Bowling the first over just after the powerplay, Ferguson had already given the side the breakthrough they needed in the form of Kane Williamson and then followed that up with the wicket of an impressive Priyam Garg. But the most heart-warming and the spine-chilling dismissal had to be that of Manish Pandey, who had no idea on what was coming from the Kiwi man’s hand.
On the third delivery of the 12th over, Ferguson bowled a fast and dipping yorker which landed on off-stump. Pandey was already late in bringing his bat down and by the time he went for the block, it had already hit his stumps. The audacity of the delivery stunned everyone, with the pace hitting the 150kph mark.
Pandey had the look of desolation but Ferguson was all fire and celebrating the wicket with the best punch possible to the air. Classic pace gifting a wicket in vintage fashion.
