VIDEO | Jasprit Bumrah’s ‘Boomseye’ yorker stuns high-sailing KL Rahul

27 off 18, KL Rahul still at the crease, as an opposition skipper, what do you do? Bring on your best bowler and luckily for Rohit Sharma, it was Jasprit Bumrah, whose yorkers have taken many boots. He accounted for Rahul with a ‘bullseye’ yorker as the right-hander had no answers.
The partnership between Deepak Hooda and KL Rahul clearly was the difference that KXIP had long asked for, a partnership which can take on bowlers with ease and deliver them the telling blow. All of this after Nicholas Pooran and Glenn Maxwell fell in the span of two overs to take the Punjab side aback. Their skipper still was at the crease, on 53 and Hooda, seemingly looked to strike the ball according to its merit.
However, that’s when Jasprit Bumrah walked in to bowl the telling over, the 16th one, a desperate attempt from Rohit Sharma to dismiss the in-form KXIP skipper. But that over was starkly different to what Bumrah had bowled in the entire game, conceded as much as 15 runs, with a boundary and a six, taking Punjab ever-so-closer to a stunning victory against the dominant Mumbai side. In the next over, they continued, with a boundary off the Australian all-rounder Coulter-Nile to set things on fire.
27 off three overs, this was it, Bumrah’s opportunity to knock off Rahul and KXIP’s opportunity of playing it out safe. After Hooda got off the strike, Rahul pushed the ball to the leg-side and sprinted across for a quick double. Then came in a 148.5 thunderbolt, out of nowhere, as even an in-form 500 run-scorer right-hander couldn’t get his golden bat on the ball, bringing Mumbai right back into the encounter. Even Rahul couldn’t quite believe his fate, that was Bumrah in a postcard.
