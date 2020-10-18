Twitter reacts to Shubman Gill failing to break the shackles to put entire KKR batting into a shell

Today at 5:47 PM
Another day, another ineffective innings by Shubman Gill. Gill has been KKR's leading run-getter of the season so far with but his strike-rate is the lowest among his teammates who have scored at least 100 runs. Fans on Twitter reacted on the same and ask team management to demote Shubman Gill.
Priyam Garg takes two catches in quick succesion
Shubman Gill needs to up his T20 game
If #kkr doesn't win today then all that Credit has to go to Shubman Gill for his terrific innings of 36(37)#ipl2020 #kkr #KKRvSRH https://t.co/ecBqpaujwf— $ampath kumar (@sampathTW) October 18, 2020
Actually, Shubman Gill is wasting important overs in powerplay and middle due to slow batting. It increase pressure on non striker and resulting in downfalls. Some should talk to him.#KKRvsSRH @KKRiders— Rahul mendhekar (@mendhekar_rv) October 18, 2020
Shubman Gill needs to up his #T20 game. Till then he should be benched. He just cannot score fast runs. #KKRvSRH— Graficar (@psy_blunt) October 18, 2020
Priyam Garg was too good on the field
Priyam Garg is the successor of Virat Kohli none of that statpadder Gill nonsense . 2 back to back brilliant catches 👏👏— Aivy (@VamosVirat) October 18, 2020
Priyam Garg catching masterclass— JSK (@imjsk27) October 18, 2020
Brilliant catches
India's found another top class fielder in Priyam Garg! #SRHvsKKR #Dream11IPL— Sriram Madhavan (@sriram_madhavan) October 18, 2020
Priyam Garg fielding >>>>> Batting— M27 (@varsham214) October 18, 2020
LoL
Priyam Garg has a magnet in his hands that attracts the ball😂— Samaira🌼 (@Samaira_nhi_hu) October 18, 2020
Manish Pandey was running in from long on but Priyam Garg called and took the catch. What confidence! Great to watch. #KKRvsSRH #IPL2020— Nikunj Khetan (@KhetanNikunj) October 18, 2020
