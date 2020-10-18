Twitter reacts to de Kock ‘saving’ Mayank Agarwal after batsman smashes leather off Boult

Today at 10:05 PM
Mumbai Indians, miraculously recovered from 122 to score 176 with the bat and with the ball, they nearly got off the best start possible, nearly! After Mayank Agarwal edged one to the keeper, Boult started on his celebratory run before de Kock and the umpire refused to give it out.
At 122/6 in 17 overs, Mumbai Indians were in deep waters, in desperate need of some miraculous batting from the duo of Kieron Pollard and Nathan Coulter-Nile. From the very next over, the side teed off, with Pollard and Coulter-Nile scoring 54 runs off the last three taking them to an above-par score of 176. But that was just half-job done for them, as they needed to dismiss the in-form KXIP openers to make any sort of in-roads in the game.
Trent Boult as usual, sprinted and bowled that line outside the off-stump, a Test-match line which forced the Karnataka opener, Mayank Agarwal, to smash the leather of the ball. In a customary fashion, the left-arm seamer took off celebrating before putting out a long-long - and by that, I mean a really long - appeal alongside the other Mumbai stars before being denied by the umpire.
Shocked by the decision, the pacer stared directly into the keeper Quinton de Kock’s eyes, to seemingly get some support from him. However, as it turned out, the wicket-keeper refused to budge in and sent the bowler disappointed back to his run-up. If you think that was it all, the ball was replayed on the big screen, where to de Kock’s disappointment, the right-handed opener had got a huge knick. Big relief for KXIP and a huge worry for Mumbai, as they let go of the opening partnership.
How is that even possible??
October 18, 2020
A small nod from QDK would have forced the 3rd umpire's hand
quinton de kock is a good batter but he is deaf behind stumps. he didn’t hear a caught behind knick in the World Cup against New Zealand last year & that ended up eliminating South Africa from the WC. #KXIPvsMI— Eric (@er_icc) October 18, 2020
Clear nick and louad appeal from BOULT but Quinny didn't agree!!
If it's a clear nick but if Quinton de Kock didn't hear it... Is it really an edge? #KXIPvMI— Bring back NBA desktop||DLM (@Falakurafaffu1) October 18, 2020
HMMMM!
Quinton de Kock screwed Imran Tahir off a wicket and South Africa off a World Cup win against New Zealand when he didn't join Imran Tahir's appeal for Kane Williamson's wicket after he nicked it. Seems like a very annoying habit to not even support an appeal. #IPL2020 #KXIPvsMI— Rishad D'souza (@RD_Wisden) October 18, 2020
Happens sometimes!
De Kock is just batting and inshallah no keeping sense— Starlord (@Star3600) October 18, 2020
A lil nod from #QuintondeKock would hv got the third umpire to wrap @mayankcricket.— saurav mishra (@saurav1981) October 18, 2020
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.