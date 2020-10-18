Three royal bets that can make you a super king in the CSK vs RR game

With the pitches slowing down as we progress to the second half of the tournament, batting is likely to get difficult with more and more spinners coming into the play. When it comes to CSK batsmen, they have certainly not fired big time this tournament. In the last three games they have played, the highest individual score from their side has been 58, no wonder why they are languishing at the bottom half of the table. For Rajasthan Royals too, it has been a struggle in the batting department after heroics in the first two games. In fact, only once has a batsman made a fifty for them in the last three games, which goes on to show their batting frailties. The last time, when these two sides met each other, it was in Sharjah, no wonder it was a high scoring encounter but that might not be the case in Abu Dhabi. So what are you waiting for, this market is awaiting huge returns, as much the risk, so will be the returns.