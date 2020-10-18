Three royal bets that can make you a super king in the CSK vs RR game

Today at 6:18 PM
Two teams with similar fortunes in the IPL 2020 thus far, CSK and RR are tied in terms of points as both these sides have six points each after nine games, which is dreadful, to say the least. They will be desperate to go one up on each other as for them every game is a do-or-die situation now.
Highest Individual score under 65.5 @1.83
With the pitches slowing down as we progress to the second half of the tournament, batting is likely to get difficult with more and more spinners coming into the play. When it comes to CSK batsmen, they have certainly not fired big time this tournament. In the last three games they have played, the highest individual score from their side has been 58, no wonder why they are languishing at the bottom half of the table. For Rajasthan Royals too, it has been a struggle in the batting department after heroics in the first two games. In fact, only once has a batsman made a fifty for them in the last three games, which goes on to show their batting frailties. The last time, when these two sides met each other, it was in Sharjah, no wonder it was a high scoring encounter but that might not be the case in Abu Dhabi. So what are you waiting for, this market is awaiting huge returns, as much the risk, so will be the returns.
Faf du Plessis runs over 25.5 @1.83
With 365 runs in nine games, the South African and CSK batsman, Faf du Plessis has been in smashing form and is the third-highest run-getter in the IPL 2020. He has been Mr. consistent for the Men in Yellow and averaged 52.14 with a great strike-rate of 142.58 so far. He has accumulated four fifties in nine games and is an extremely reliable bet to put your money on. After scores of 8 and 0, he bounced back strongly in the last game against Delhi Capitals making 58, and will be fairly confident going into this encounter against RR, against whom he made an aggressive 72 in the H2H game, earlier this season. Overall, as well, the right-hander averages 32.43 against the double Rs while at the venue, his average is close to 50. You know the drill, just hop on to Sbotop and start making the riches than just being a passive viewer because this is a market that can draw big bucks.
Ben Stokes runs under 19.5@ 1.83
Be it opening the batting or in the middle-order, English all-rounder Ben Stokes has by large, been a failure in the Indian Premier League. After playing 37 games, he is averaging 22.45 with the bat, and also has a sub-par strike-rate of 128.65. There were a lot of expectations from him to turn around RR and his own fortunes in the league and for that purpose, he has opened the batting in the three games he has played so far, but the southpaw has failed. All he has made has been 61 runs in three games with a poor strike-rate of 101.67. In the last game as well, he got out in a reckless manner on 15. Deepak Chahar, who finished with figures of 2/18, shattering DC's top-order last game will be fancying hunting down Stokes, who has a strike-rate of 50 against the CSK pacer, and Chahar has taken his wicket once and given the unusual position he's batting, he might become his victim yet again as Chahar is a swing master.
