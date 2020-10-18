Reports | Tim Seifert roped in as replacement for Ali Khan in Kolkata Knight Riders

A side strain injury ended 2020 IPL for USA fast bowler and KKR recruit Ali Khan this year without him even playing a game and now as per reports, Kiwi gloveman Tim Seifert has been roped in to replace him. KKR so far are having a middling season as they have won and lost four games each.

IPL 2020 has been plagued with injuries and many high profile names like Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Amit Mishra, and Mitchell Marsh have been out of the competition rather early. After getting injured and failing to recover, Pakistan-born USA pacer has been replaced by Kiwi wicket-keeper batsman, Tim Seifert, if reports are to be believed.

As per a report in Stuff, Seifert's side Northern Districts "confirmed" that the cricketer "was another absentee [for the Plunket Shield] in coming weeks, summoned to the IPL as a replacement player".

An IPL media statement on October 7 had stated that Ali Khan had been "injured, and will miss the rest of the season". But it was understood that he was recovering and undergoing rehab in the KKR camp.

"While we are disappointed that he injured himself, KKR always does everything to take care of its players and therefore have asked him to stay on and are helping him with his recovery and rehab. Hopefully, he will recover fast," Venky Mysore had told ESPNcricinfo then.

A scheduled shoulder surgery had forced out England fast bowler Harry Gurney of IPL 2020 and Trinbago Knight Riders' Ali Khan was roped in as a replacement for him as he had performed really well in the CPL, this year

Seifert is also a short-format specialist and has played three ODIs and 24 T20Is for the BlackCaps. The New Zealand cricketer was also part of the Trinbago Knight Riders' title-winning run at the CPL 2020 but had failed miserably with the bat.