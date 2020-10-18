IPL 2020 | Was great to have ‘calm’ Eoin Morgan by my side today, shares Lockie Ferguson

KKR’s Lockie Ferguson, who on his first appearance in IPL 2020 blew SRH away with a performance for the ages, revealed that he executed his plans really well, and also thanked the calming presence of Morgan. Barring taking 3/15 in normal time, Ferguson also restricted SRH to 2 in the Super Over.

Having not played a single game of professional cricket since March, the pressure was well and truly on Lockie Ferguson today in Abu Dhabi. Making his first appearance of the season, Ferguson was tasked with the job of dismantling a rock-solid Sunrisers Hyderabad top-order and he did the same with elan, claiming the wickets of all three of Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey and Priyam Garg in emphatic fashion to rattle the Orange Army.

The 29-year-old’s initial efforts helped take the game to a Super Over, and he saved his best for the last as the Kiwi ran through both Warner and Samad to ensure that SRH scored just two runs in the Super Over. His efforts eventually propelled KKR to a convincing win.

Named Man of the Match for his outstanding efforts, Ferguson, speaking post match, revealed that he enjoyed the wicket of Warner in the Super Over the most and also thanked skipper Eoin Morgan for his ever-so-calming presence. The speedster further labelled the victory as a hard fought one on a tough wicket.

“I think getting David Warner out especially at the start of the super over [was my favourite wicket]. It's great having Morgs at the top off the mark with his calmness and of course I had my plan which was working throughout the game,” Ferguson said in the post match presentation.

“Look we'll take this win and enjoy tonight, it was a very good win on a tough wicket. It was nice to put the icing on the cake after the batsmen's effort.”

Ferguson’s efforts propelled KKR to 10 points, creating daylight between themselves and fifth-placed SRH, who have only 6 points to their name.