IPL 2020 | Sunil Narine's action cleared by IPL’s Suspect Bowling Action Committee

The action of KKR's Sunil Narine, who was reported by the officials for an alleged suspect action in KKR's game versus KXIP, has been cleared by the IPL Suspect Bowling Action Committee. The IPL, in a press release, confirmed that Narine has been taken off the 'illegal bowling action warning list'.

KKR spinner Sunil Narine bowled his side to an improbable victory in the game versus Kings XI Punjab last week, but bad news followed the heist as the on-field officials reported the West Indian for a suspect bowling action. Narine was issued a final warning, which meant that one more breach would result in him getting banned for the rest of IPL 2020. KKR, as a result, treaded with caution and left the mystery spinner out of the side for their following two games, both of which they went on to lose by a hefty margin.

However, in what has now come as a major boost for the Knight Riders franchise, the IPL Suspect Bowling Action Committee have cleared Narine's action and have confirmed that the 32-year-old has been taken off the IPL Suspected Illegal Bowling Action Warning List.

"Sunil Narine, the Kolkata Knight Riders player, has been cleared by the IPL’s Suspect Bowling Action Committee. Mr Narine was reported for bowling with a Suspected Illegal Bowling Action during his team’s Dream11 Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 match against Kings XI Punjab at Abu Dhabi on October 10. Following the report, Mr Narine was placed on the IPL Warning List.

"KKR requested for an Official Assessment of Mr Narine’s action from the IPL Suspect Bowling Action Committee, submitting action footage in slow motion with back and side angles. The Committee carefully reviewed all the deliveries of action footage sent of Mr Narine with the naked eye and has come to the conclusion that the elbow-bend appears to be within the range of permissible limits. The Committee also noted that Mr. Narine should reproduce the same action going forward in the IPL 2020 matches as presented to the Committee in the video footage.

"Mr Narine has now been removed from the IPL Suspect Action Warning List," read an official release from IPL on Sunday.

It remains to be seen if Narine will partake in KKR's all-important clash versus the Sunrisers on Sunday.