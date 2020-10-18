IPL 2020 | SRH vs KKR Evaluation Chart - Fierce Lockie Ferguson single-handedly steamrolls intentless SRH, twice

It was not a batting performance to be proud of for either side which buckled under extreme pressure generated by the respective bowlers to land the third Super Over of the season. Fergsuon had his super moment in the Super Over too, as he landed a comfortable victory for the Eoin Morgan-led side.

Rating charts

Powerplay exploitation

KKR 7/10 - Shubman Gill fiddled between two extremes of scoring runs and was extremely conservative. Even though Rahul Tripthai was trying to accelerate, he was dismissed on the last ball of the powerplay. 48 runs was a decent undertaking but things could have been a lot better had Gill put the foot on the pedal a bit early.

SRH 9/10 - The Sunrisers made a tactical change to their plan, bringing in Williamson as their opener instead of David Warner, and that was a decision that reaped dividends. The Kiwi skipper, struggling with a leg injury, batted with freedom and Bairstow complimented that beautifully to give the side a fine start. You could only marvel at it.

Middle-overs maneuvering

KKR 3/10 - Blame Shubman Gill for it, blame Andre Russell for it, or you can blame the entire management for it. KKR were simply clueless on how to approach this phase as the side even made a tempo-less Vijay Shankar look incredibly good. KKR need to strongly review their love for Andre Russell who, for all his magic in the 2019 edition, has failed spectacularly.

SRH 2/10 - A Saam tha Lockie Ferguson ke naam. Quite literally. Sunrisers Hyderabad seemed all at sea after a fine opening partnership and the dismissal of Williamson in the 6th over triggered an epic collapse. Ferguson didn’t give SRH a square to have their crack, with the middle-order responding with only 51 runs at the cost of three wickets in the middle-order phase. Real poor.

Death bowling

KKR 6/10 - Lockie Ferguson’s spell changed the dynamics of the game, meaning KKR gave away just 25 runs in the first three overs in the death to put pressure on SRH. Even though Abdul Samad threatened to take the game away, an incredible Ferguson effort brought an end to the entertaining innings, and later, the best efforts from a half-fit Andre Russell helped stretch the game to a Super Over, despite Warner threatening to end the game in normal time.

SRH 5/10 - The David Warner-led side would rue the 58 runs they conceded today at the death thanks to their execution, which went wrong in the last couple of overs. Basil Thampi was dishing out freebies to Morgan in the final over, which allowed them to touch 163 - a rather impossible proposition at the half-way mark of the innings.

Snapshots

C’mon Shubman, this was criminal

Shubman Gill is an excellent prospect, one of the finest young Indian batsmen, but I hope India don’t pick him in the wrong format. If you would have seen him play with the grace he does in red-ball cricket, you would go gaga over him but this version is not surely working in T20 cricket. Despite the presence of DK and Morgan down the order, Shubman Gill allowed himself to go to the shell once again and batted 37 balls for 36 runs. Yes, at an SR of 97.30. That simply is criminal.

Russell epitomises why you should never bank on a freak

What Andre Russell did in last year’s IPL was one freakish inning after another, but the sustainability was always going to be a concern. However, many had thought of him as a man possessed who could do no wrong but 2020 has crashed the world to pieces. Russell’s struggle against all kinds of bowlers this IPL has left KKR in a dire situation and their batting order in a mess. In a larger context though, this has also epitomised why a T20 team should never depend on a freak. Just let them have as much impact as they can.

For a batsman with a high trigger, Mavi offered freebies to Williamson

Williamson’s major strength lies on his trigger movement for which he doesn’t even have to move his leg so much. His forward press allows him to take the wider deliveries with effortless ease but Shivam Mavi was clueless in dishing out full and wide balls as a regulation. Williamson’s back leg was in tatters, so the tactic was understandable, but the muscle memory was not. He raised his leg and then ensured those balls were in the slot to have their due treatment. Classic Williamson, indeed!

Turning Point

It was simply Lockie Ferguson’s day. He changed the game single-handedly so to say with his fantastic spell but seeing the game slipping from his hands, he made an incredible effort at the boundary rope to relay the ball to Shubman Gill who gobbled it to send Abdul Samad back to the hut in the 19th over. Could you have enough of it? I simply can’t. Ferguson, to me, was a man possessed, because of whom KKR saved the game and ultimately won it in the Super Over.

Match Frenzy O Meter - Average

Possibly the worst Super Over finish you would ever see. Not a game that would make your day but rather pull your hair out of frustration. Utter disaster. The only saving grace has to be Lockie Ferguson, who put up an exhibition of breath-taking yorkers.