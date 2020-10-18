IPL 2020 | Russell showed a lot of character to get us to the Super Over, states Eoin Morgan

With 18 needed off the last over for SRH, Russell had already given 14 runs in the first four balls, but him conceding only four runs in the last two balls pushed the game to the Super Over, where Lockie Ferguson led KKR to victory. It was a roller-coaster for Morgan, who had almost lost his faith. The KKR skipper credited Russell’s giant heart as the major reason for the turn-around.

“Dre went off the field, we thought he was injured. He came back on and said he could bowl. I think he showed a lot of character to get us to the Super Over after not starting well. He's a superstar player for us. Hopefully we can gather up some momentum after this,” Morgan said in the post-match presentation.

Lockie Ferguson was not only the pick of the bowlers, but he was actually the only bowler who showed sanity in a game of insanity. Picking a total of five wickets, including two in the Super Over, the Kiwi announced his crazy comeback to the scene and Morgan was all praise for the man from New Zealand. Morgan lauded the entire squad for pushing for the win, which ultimately ensured the team dynamics coming to a singular platform.

“They're nice to be part of, get a glimpse into what the guys are about. For Lockie to come in and perform in both phases was outstanding. We've been sort of striving to get wins out of the last couple of games, didn't happen against Mumbai; today we were competitive. It'll all depend on a lot of match-ups, what we think are the right dynamics at the time [the batting order],” Morgan concluded.