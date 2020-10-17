IPL 2020 | Playing for 13 years, so very special to get my first IPL ton, states Shikhar Dhawan

It was the third consecutive fifty-plus scores for Shikhar Dhawan who showed a different facet of his batsmanship against Chennai Super Kings to get to his first IPL century. The innings was laced with attractive boundaries and some quickfire running between the wickets that made him such a pivotal part of the Indian side in the limited-overs format. Speaking on his ton, the Delhite was truly over the moon and credited his positive mindset for the change in fortune.