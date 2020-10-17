IPL 2020 | Playing for 13 years, so very special to get my first IPL ton, states Shikhar Dhawan

Today at 12:16 AM
Shikhar Dhawan was really ecstatic after getting to his first IPL century after playing 13 long years in the league and added that he was keeping his mindset positive. Dhawan has also added that he was hell-bent on converting his starts to big ones and that helped him get the ball rolling this week.
It was the third consecutive fifty-plus scores for Shikhar Dhawan who showed a different facet of his batsmanship against Chennai Super Kings to get to his first IPL century. The innings was laced with attractive boundaries and some quickfire running between the wickets that made him such a pivotal part of the Indian side in the limited-overs format. Speaking on his ton, the Delhite was truly over the moon and credited his positive mindset for the change in fortune.
“It's very special (first IPL ton). Playing for 13 years, so very special. Really happy. At the start of the tournament, I was hitting the ball but I wasn't converting the 20s or 30s into fifties. Once you start doing that, you get more confidence. I just want to continue the same form and make the most of it. I keep my mindset positive, I don't think a lot,” Dhawan said in the post-match presentation.
“Of course, I do have a few strategies according to pitch. I feel I have courage. It (fitness) is very important. Luckily, I was able to work a lot on my routine due to this long break we had due to Corona.”
Delhi Capitals, which have now regained the top spot on the points table, will take on KL Rahul-led Kings XI Punjab, which with two wins from eight games, are reeling at the bottom of the table.
