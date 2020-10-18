IPL 2020 | MS Dhoni probably went for the safer option with Ravindra Jadeja, reckons Ajit Agarkar

“Well, clearly not. But we’ve got the hindsight - it’s a beautiful thing for us. The captain makes a gut call at that point. The one thing I’d say is Jadeja had bowled just one over till then and Karn Sharma had bowled three so you could see who he trusts a bit more in those conditions. But it would have been a huge gamble. Mahendra Singh Dhoni is known to take gambles so he probably went for the safer option on the experienced Jadeja - where he thought he might get away with it,” Agarkar said on the ‘T20 Time Out’ show of ESPNcricinfo.