IPL 2020 | Leaked too many runs in the middle and death overs, rues David Warner

Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper David Warner, who saw his side slump to a crushing defeat in the Super Over, conceded that SRH were hurt by the fact that they leaked one too many runs towards the back end. After conceding 163 with the ball, the Sunrisers were bamboozled by a Lockie Ferguson masterclass.

Having thrown away winnable matches versus Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals in their two previous clashes, Sunrisers Hyderabad entered the Kolkata Knight Riders clash in an almost ‘do-or-die’ mindset and for a long while, they looked like they had their opponents in check. A laudable effort from the frontline seamers, coupled with a rare economical outing for part-timer Vijay Shankar, choked KKR for 15 overs.

But despite doing well for 15 overs, the SRH seamers lost the plot in the final five as they conceded a startling 58 at the death to ensure KKR got to a par score. That eventually came back to bite them as David Warner’s side, after taking the game to Super Over, slumped to their third consecutive defeat.

Speaking post match, the SRH skipper rued the fact that the SRH bowlers, towards the back end, failed to keep the lid on the under-pressure KKR batters.

“I don't know where to start. At the end of the day, we probably leaked a few too many in the middle overs and at the back end. For us it's about finishing games and we've failed the last 2-3 occasions,” Warner said post match.

There was a noticeable change in SRH’s tactics as despite having won all their games this season whilst batting first, the team opted to chase today in Abu Dhabi. Warner defended the decision to bat second and claimed that the SRH batsmen dropped the ball in the chase.

“Not at all in two minds about bowling first. I thought this was a nice wicket that wouldn't change and to be fair it didn't. 165 was about par. We lost wickets at crucial times again,” Warner said.

The Australian, today, donned the role of a No.4 batsman, as Kane Williamson strode out to open the batting for the Orange Army. Warner revealed that the Kiwi talisman came up the order as he was carrying a niggle.

“Kane had to open because he had a slight niggle with his adductor. Will need some physio work,” Warner concluded.