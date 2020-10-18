IPL 2020 | KKR cannot have two inexperienced India pacers in their lineup, opines Joy Bhattacharjya

“For me, it’s a no brainer. You cannot have two inexperienced India pacers. I know Kolkata has had a lot of faith in them. They have played two of Shivam Mavi, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, and Prasidh Krishna. They have played two of these three guys and honestly if I have an India player sitting out there - I’d play one of those guys, I’d play Cummins, play Kuldeep Yadav and immediately play Lockie Ferguson in place of Chris Green and my lineup is made. I just have more experience up front. I would do that in a flash,” Bhattacharjya said in a video by uploaded by Cricbuzz.