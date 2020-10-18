IPL 2020 | It was a game we could have won comfortably, insists Dinesh Karthik

It was crazy scenes at the end today in Abu Dhabi, with Sunrisers Hyderabad not being able to stand up to KKR death bowling. Despite their best efforts, the Orange Army couldn’t finish the game in real-time. A super over ensued and Lockie Ferguson brought his A-game to the fore once again, dismissing the Sunrisers for two, as KKR won the game with two balls to spare.

While they ultimately secured those two points, the manner wouldn’t have made anyone happy, especially due to the fact that KKR should’ve won it much before when Lockie Ferguson controlled the middle-overs with effortless ease. Karthik acknowledged the same but expressed his relief at the ultimate win.

“Relief. It was a game we could have won comfortably. Made it a little tough for ourselves. I think it was a little hard to bat on, a little sticky, that's why you see low scores defended,” Karthik said in the post-match interview with Star Sports.

Dinesh Karthik’s batting position has been under scanner this season, as despite being best suited for the finisher role he has batted above that and failed. He successfully made the finisher role his own in the last two games and today’s knock was the reason KKR could cross the 160-run mark. But the Tamil Nadu man shared that he is not fussed about the same.