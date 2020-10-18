IPL 2020 | Glad that Chris Jordan was able to fight back with the ball, states Lisa Sthalekar

Today at 4:55 PM
Former Australian women’s team captain Lisa Sthalekar has stated that she was glad Chris Jordan was able to perform well with the ball after getting smashed in the early part of the season. She praised Ravi Bishnoi and pointed out that the youngster has performed well under different circumstances.
Kings XI Punjab are having a forgetful run so far in IPL 2020, where even in their last win they dragged an easy chase to the last ball against RCB. Mayank Agarwal and KL Rahul have been most consistent at the top but they have not got any support from the middle order. However, with Chris Gayle playing at 3 and scoring runs, it becomes quite a formidable line-up. In the bowling department, Chris Jordan, who gave runs at an economy of over 9 without getting any wicket in his first two games, has made a comeback. In his return to the side in the match against the Reds, he ended with figures of 1 for 20.
Ravi Bishnoi has been a great revelation, who has been quite consistent in tough times, taking 8 wickets in the tournament so far. Analysing the lineup of KXIP, former Australian women’s team captain Lisa Sthalekar stated that she was happy with the comeback of Jordan in the match against RCB. She insisted that Bishnoi has been their biggest revelation for the side, performing in every possible situation.
“Well, they have got the batters. Christopher Henry Gayle’s back and he’s scoring runs that’ll make everyone happy. We know how Mayank Agarwal and KL Rahul are going. We didn’t see Deepak Hooda who came back into the side so you would assume that they will go with the same side. Chris Jordan was able to bowl at the death and bowl well,” Lisa Sthalekar said in a video uploaded by Cricbuzz.
“You know all reports this side they come in and out and it’s so much pressure on the players to perform well. So, I’m really glad that Chris Jordan was able to kind of fight back with the ball and I think probably the biggest talking point is Ravi Bishnoi and how well he’s done in all circumstances. At any time the captain has thrown him the ball he has certainly stood up for such a young man.”
KXIP, who have won just two games after eight games thus far will next clash with the second ranked team in points table, Mumbai Indians, who would look to displace Delhi Capitals at the top of the table with a win against KL Rahul's men.
