IPL 2020 | Glad that Chris Jordan was able to fight back with the ball, states Lisa Sthalekar

Kings XI Punjab are having a forgetful run so far in IPL 2020, where even in their last win they dragged an easy chase to the last ball against RCB. Mayank Agarwal and KL Rahul have been most consistent at the top but they have not got any support from the middle order. However, with Chris Gayle playing at 3 and scoring runs, it becomes quite a formidable line-up. In the bowling department, Chris Jordan, who gave runs at an economy of over 9 without getting any wicket in his first two games, has made a comeback. In his return to the side in the match against the Reds, he ended with figures of 1 for 20.