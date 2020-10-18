IPL 2020 | Dwayne Bravo may be out for 'few days or even a couple of weeks', reveals Stephen Fleming

CSK coach Stephen Fleming has stated that Bravo's groin injury might keep him out of the team for a few days or even a couple of weeks, which comes as a further disaster for the Men in Yellow. Chennai Super Kings slumped to their sixth defeat of the season after Dhawan made a hundred.

A huge controversy erupted in Chennai Super Kings' game against Delhi Capitals on Saturday in Sharjah after MS Dhoni gave Ravindra Jadeja the final over to defend 17 runs, which he failed terribly as Axar Patel smashed three sixes and won DC the game with a ball to spare. Jadeja had to bowl the final over as death overs specialist Dwayne Bravo was sitting on the sidelines after supposedly picking up a groin injury and as a result, he could just bowl three overs in the game, where he gave 23 runs and picked up Shreyas Iyer's wicket.

This is certainly not new as Bravo had also missed the first few games of the season due to injury but his return did boost CSK's bowling stocks. Now, as per the coach of CSK, Stephen Fleming, Bravo might well be out of action for even a couple of weeks, which is a bad news for MS Dhoni's unit as if there aren't many already.

"He (Bravo) seems to have a right groin injury I think. It's serious enough to keep him from coming back on the field. At this stage, you'd imagine it would take him a few days, or even a couple of weeks," said Fleming in the post-match press conference.

CSK was sloppy in the field and they gave Shikhar Dhawan quite a few lives, who cashed in on the opportunities and blazed through to 101* off 58 with 14 fours and a six. Fleming rued CSK's poor fielding and asserted that dropping three-four catches was way too much.

"We gave Shikhar Dhawan a few lives. We had the opportunities to get him early and we didn't take them. He was playing aggressively, we could've got him early and put a bit more pressure on middle and lower order. Dropping three or four catches was far too many," said Fleming.

Reflecting on whether the Men in Yellow have been focusing on fielding well enough or not during training, Fleming opined, "The boys are working very hard. It does come down to grabbing them in key moments. Unfortunately, we couldn't and we paid a heavy price. It's just disappointing that we didn't do pretty good there."

After nine games, CSK have lost six matches and are currently languishing at the sixth spot.