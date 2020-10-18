IPL 2020 | Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals - Statistical Preview

Looking like the pale version of their former selves, both CSK and Dhoni have struggled to perform this season. They are sending Sam Curran to utilize the powerplay but they again go back to playing without any intent when Sam gets out, which leads to them ending few runs short of the par score. Their bowling has been good, but it is their fielding that came under the scanner in the last match as they dropped four catches of Shikhar Dhawan. They have looked good on the few occasions everything has clicked for them but then have struggled on the other occasions. Hence, they will have good competition against Rajasthan - against whom Chennai lost their second match of the season.