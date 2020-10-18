IPL 2020 | Axar Patel is a great asset, having quality all-rounder makes big difference, reckons Shikhar Dhawan

Delhi protagonist Shikhar Dhawan's knock might have gone in vain if not for Axar Patel's cameo at the end and the southpaw termed Axar a great asset and stated that a quality all-rounder makes a big difference. Axar Patel made 21 off just 5 balls at an SR of 420.with the help of three sixes.

Shikhar Dhawan was waging a lone battle in the middle when Axar Patel walked to the crease in the 19th over with Alex Carey getting out, disappointing like all else in the game. After Sam Curran gave just four runs in the penultimate over with Dhawan looking tired in the middle, suddenly the chase looked difficult which once required Delhi to make 30 off 20 as they needed 17 off the final over.

After a wide by Jadeja on the first ball of the final over, Dhawan took a single on the next ball with DC needing 15 off five and match titling in CSK's favor after they had given just 15 runs off the last 15 deliveries. But then Patel smashed three huge sixes off Jadeja's next four deliveries and the Delhi-based franchise won their seventh game of the season with a ball to spare.

Applauding Axar's performance, Shikhar Dhawan, who made a hundred himself, asserted that Patel is a great asset for the side and deliveries good performances whenever he is asked to. Axar Patel had returned with the figures of 0-23 from his four overs before playing a match-defying cameo.

"Axar Patel has been a great asset, whenever we demand good overs from him, he does the job, he is normally very economical, having a quality all-rounder makes a big difference."

"It is a great feeling, the best thing is that we are playing very good cricket, everyone is doing their job and it is a great sign for us, we all stay hungry and we make sure that we focus on the process, we guys make sure that we stay fresh as well and not overdo things in practice," said Dhawan during the post-match press conference.

Fondly referred to as Gabbar, he also revealed his success mantra behind making the first hundred of his IPL career. Staying 'positive and confident' and a good amount of experience helped, stated the left-hander.

"I was always focussing on my process, I was playing well, I was staying positive and confident, I have a great deal of experience behind me, I was analysing what shots to bring in and especially with experience, I pick and choose what shots to play at what situation. Sam Curran bowled very well in the 19th over, his yorker execution was very good, dew was also there so we took an advantage of that as well. We knew Bravo would not be able to bowl the last over and it would be bowled by Jadeja. We being left-handers, we had a certain advantage against Jadeja," he added.