VIDEO | Ravindra Jadeja’s out-of-Sharjah six motivates pedestrian to steal the match-ball

Today at 9:32 PM
Ravindra Jadeja flicked the ball from Tushar Deshpande out of the ground in Sharjah in the 18th over of the match, which was then stolen by a pedestrian as he crossed the roads to take the ball. Jadeja hit 4 sixes in total and ended up making13-ball 33 taking CSK to a decent total of 179 for 4.
CSK had a pretty below-par start to the game, scoring just 39 runs for the loss of 1 wicket in the powerplay. However, Faf du Plessis, who scored 47-ball 58, along with Shane Watson, who scored 28-ball 36, resurrected the innings by consolidating in the middle over. Then, Ambati Rayudu, who scored 25-ball 45, combined with Ravindra Jadeja, who scored 13-ball 33, in the death overs to take the CSK total to 179/4.
The much-needed cameo from Jadeja at the end included 4 sixes, one of which went out of the stadium, which was stolen by a pedestrian. On the penultimate ball of the 18th over of the innings, Jadeja used the pace of Tushar Deshpande, who was bowling 140 plus, to flick the ball over square leg for a six. The timing of the shot was so good that the ball went outside the ground on the road.
Seeing the ball hit out of the stadium, one pedestrian crossed the high-speeding road to get to the ball and then, kept the ball with himself as he walked back, crossing the road again. The distance of the six was just 79 meters, but given that the match was being played at the small stadium in Sharjah, the ball travelled outside.
Here’s a video of the incident where a pedestrian stole the match-ball:-
