VIDEO | Ravindra Jadeja’s out-of-Sharjah six motivates pedestrian to steal the match-ball

The much-needed cameo from Jadeja at the end included 4 sixes, one of which went out of the stadium, which was stolen by a pedestrian. On the penultimate ball of the 18th over of the innings, Jadeja used the pace of Tushar Deshpande, who was bowling 140 plus, to flick the ball over square leg for a six. The timing of the shot was so good that the ball went outside the ground on the road.