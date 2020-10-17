 user tracker image
    Twitter reacts to Faf du Plessis’s accidental crash with Kagiso Rabada leaving later in splits

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 8:25 PM

    After hitting the ball to mid-on, Faf du Plessis had his eye set on the ball and didn’t see Kagiso Rabada going back to his mark at the bowler’s end, leading to his crash with the fast bowler. Rabada, after making sure that du Plessis was okay, laughed at the incident along with the CSK batsman.

    Losing Sam Curran in the first over, CSK’s strategy to send the left-arm pacer up the order didn’t quite work the way it did in the last match. After the wicket, Faf du Plessis along with Shane Watson started playing conservatively to revive the innings, totaling 39 runs in the powerplay for the loss of 1 wicket.

    However, on the penultimate ball of the powerplay, du Plessis crashed into Kagiso Rabada while taking a single. After hitting the ball to mid-on, du Plessis was seeing the ball rather than keeping track of his run which led to him crashing into Rabada, who was going back to his bowling mark after bowling the ball. Rabada had his back towards the CSK batsman which prevented him from getting out of the way.

    After the crash, CSK physio had to be called on the field to look after du Plessis which stopped the play. Thankfully for CSK, nothing happened to the batsman, and after making sure about the same Rabada laughed out loud, indicating the silliness of the event.

