Twitter reacts to Faf du Plessis’s accidental crash with Kagiso Rabada leaving later in splits

However, on the penultimate ball of the powerplay, du Plessis crashed into Kagiso Rabada while taking a single. After hitting the ball to mid-on, du Plessis was seeing the ball rather than keeping track of his run which led to him crashing into Rabada, who was going back to his bowling mark after bowling the ball. Rabada had his back towards the CSK batsman which prevented him from getting out of the way.