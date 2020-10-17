Twitter reacts to 'angry young man' Rahul Tewatia shouting his lungs out at Robin Uthappa for 'dropping' Padikkal

Today at 6:42 PM
It's just too difficult to keep Rahul Tewatia away from the spotlight and he was at his angry best after Robin Uthappa dropped the catch of Devdutt Padikkal. It was certainly not an over to remember for Rahul as he had bowled three wides and a no-ball already before Robbie added salt to injury.
When the game is going at full throttle with two teams desperate to win, things get rough and ugly. We have seen at times, players lose cool at the opponent after getting involved in verbal altercation but it's all the more animated if something goes wrong between two teammates, who are on the same side, trying to win the game for their side. And today Rahul Tewatia gave Robin Uthappa not only a frightening stare but also shouted his lungs out at the seasoned campaigner after a mistimed shot from Devdutt Padikkal fell short off him at deep backward square leg.
The incident happened on the fifth ball of the ninth over when the leggie tossed the ball right up outside off to get a mistimes slog-sweep from Padikkal but not every time, even Tewatia ends up on the right side of the things, certainly not in this case.
Tewatia was already having a horrid over as he had bowled three consecutive wides in lead up to the delivery where he outfoxed the southpaw to draw out a false shot. Not only that, Tewatia had also bowled a no-ball, early in the over, so it was frustration personified for Rahul and then Uthappa, not taking the catch was akin to someone rubbing salt to an open wound. Naturally, Tewatia was all miffed up. Uthappa tried to reason out but Rahul was having none of it.
tewatia be like main wide balls phekunga lekin agar tum log catch chodoge toh main chillaunga 🙂— h. // CSK 🌻 (@_silvershadex) October 17, 2020
what nonsense? he lost my respect, after the way he behaved with uthappa! learn some manners fgs.
Did uthappa call Tewatia chutiya there? 😭 where he shouted on him for that difficult catch?😭 or I misread his lips?#RRvRCB— 🍷 (@_UddiiBaba) October 17, 2020
That was not a genuine chance of catch Tewatia that you started shouting at Uthappa..— Ujjwal Thakur (@ashutosh5897_v) October 17, 2020
Stop being Arrogant and don't let your two days old Stardom blow your mind..!!#RRvRCB#RRvsRCB
Kya zamana aagaya hai, tewatia bhi uthappa ko gaali deraha hain.. #RRvRCB #RCBvsRR #IPL— Chirag Gahlaut (@ChiragGahlaut) October 17, 2020
Tewatia yelling at Uthappa for not taking an impossible catch, lol. Guy is beginning to throw around attitude now— 2 others (@micky864) October 17, 2020
Tewatia have no right to be pissy at Uthappa after his chuttiya over— Anj #StayHomeSaveLives (@anjanaann) October 17, 2020
Tewatia did you know Uthappa is your senior??— Jst Utkarsh🇮🇳🏏 (@JstUtkarsh_) October 17, 2020
You cannot scream at him like that
Thats disrespectful at so many levels#RCBvsRR
