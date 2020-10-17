 user tracker image
    Twitter reacts to 'angry young man' Rahul Tewatia shouting his lungs out at Robin Uthappa for 'dropping' Padikkal

    Steve Smith and Rahul Tewatia setting field in the game against KKR

    IPL

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 6:42 PM

    It's just too difficult to keep Rahul Tewatia away from the spotlight and he was at his angry best after Robin Uthappa dropped the catch of Devdutt Padikkal. It was certainly not an over to remember for Rahul as he had bowled three wides and a no-ball already before Robbie added salt to injury.

    When the game is going at full throttle with two teams desperate to win, things get rough and ugly. We have seen at times, players lose cool at the opponent after getting involved in verbal altercation but it's all the more animated if something goes wrong between two teammates, who are on the same side, trying to win the game for their side. And today Rahul Tewatia gave Robin Uthappa not only a frightening stare but also shouted his lungs out at the seasoned campaigner after a mistimed shot from Devdutt Padikkal fell short off him at deep backward square leg.

    The incident happened on the fifth ball of the ninth over when the leggie tossed the ball right up outside off to get a mistimes slog-sweep from Padikkal but not every time, even Tewatia ends up on the right side of the things, certainly not in this case.

    Tewatia was already having a horrid over as he had bowled three consecutive wides in lead up to the delivery where he outfoxed the southpaw to draw out a false shot. Not only that, Tewatia had also bowled a no-ball, early in the over, so it was frustration personified for Rahul and then Uthappa, not taking the catch was akin to someone rubbing salt to an open wound. Naturally, Tewatia was all miffed up. Uthappa tried to reason out but Rahul was having none of it.

