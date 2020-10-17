Twitter reacts to 'angry young man' Rahul Tewatia shouting his lungs out at Robin Uthappa for 'dropping' Padikkal

When the game is going at full throttle with two teams desperate to win, things get rough and ugly. We have seen at times, players lose cool at the opponent after getting involved in verbal altercation but it's all the more animated if something goes wrong between two teammates, who are on the same side, trying to win the game for their side. And today Rahul Tewatia gave Robin Uthappa not only a frightening stare but also shouted his lungs out at the seasoned campaigner after a mistimed shot from Devdutt Padikkal fell short off him at deep backward square leg.