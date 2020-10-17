Three bets that will make you earn like the Kings from their clash against Mumbai

Total fours in the match above 28.5 @2.00

KL Rahul , Mayank Agarwal , Chris Gayle , Quinton de Kock , Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav are all part of this fixture, which only mean two things - runs and boundaries. In particular, it is important to understand what these two teams’ approach has been in the batting department, KXIP, a team that has been highly reliant on their top-order that has scored 108 boundaries this season, at an average of 13.5 boundaries per game. On the other hand, there is Mumbai Indians , who have scored 117 boundaries in as many games, at an average of 14.625. So in hindsight, a total boundary of 28.5 shouldn’t be too big a challenge for these two sides, considering that they know how to hit a boundary or two. While they only scored 27 boundaries in between them in the last outing, both sides have become insanely better from that game, with KXIP being the side-in-charge of a late comeback to the season. So you know the drill, hop on to IndiBet and put your money, cause money is going to return equally or if not, insanely more!

KXIP with top batsman in the match @2.05

While Mumbai might be the table-toppers for their scintillating run this season, with 12 points until now with six wins and just two losses, the top-run scorer lies in Kings XI Punjab , which is exactly why KXIP would have the top-batsman in this game. Eight games into the season, KL Rahul has established himself as the top run-scorer in the IPL, with 448 runs under his kitty, at an average of 74.66, which only goes to show that KXIP will have the best batsman in the clash against Mumbai. If you think that wasn’t enough, there is Mayank Agarwal, who has scored 382 runs himself, which increasingly makes the odds in KXIP’s favour, despite Mumbai having one of the best batting units in the tournament. If these two don’t perform, for the oddest of reasons, then there is Chris Gayle, who has got off the perfect possible start, with 53 runs against RCB in his first game this season. That’s some power-packed batting line-up right there, so you might not want to look elsewhere to get your money, so head-on to IndiBet and get your damn money back!

If it was Sharjah and the first half of the tournament, I would have straight off told you guys not to go with this market, rather go with total runs above 400. But this is not Sharjah and it’s not the first half of the tournament, so use your brains and follow what I’m about to say. The match is going to be played in Dubai International Stadium, which has produced a lot of low-scoring thrillers in the past week and that is going to be the pattern that will set precedence here. An average first innings total at this venue is 144 and it gets reduced to 122 in the second innings. Last game between the Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals, a total of 309 runs were scored. In the previous game, 321 runs were scored between Rajasthan and Sunrisers, which are just two instances. If you look at the game prior, Chennai and Hyderabad, only 314 runs were scored. So you get it, runs are becoming tough and tougher for teams to get, with the conditions becoming slower and drier. Shouldn’t be too big an ask from you to just go to IndiBet and put your bucks, for it has the potential to become double or triple, depending on the risk you would take.