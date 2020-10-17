'Sunstruck' Shahbaz Ahmed takes scorching-blinder to leave Steve Smith stunned

So, it's the first ball of the final over to be bowled by Chris Morris. Steve Smith, who's hammering the hell out of RCB bowlers, is on strike and plays a wonderful shot over the off-side, now that's what it looked liked to me when it shovelled off Smith's bat, who was showing no mercy on the Reds' bowlers. But as the ball is in air, commentators are saying that it might be taken, after all, big boundaries, it's Dubai, not Sharjah, but then the moment arrives. The moment of the RCB innings, the moment of the final over.