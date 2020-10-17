Rise like a knight with these three bets from the SRH vs KKR clash

Sunrisers Hyderabad have a better opening combination in form of David Warner and Jonny Bairstow than quite a few other IPL teams, forget KKR. Warner and Bairstow might not be able to replicate their sublime performances from the last season but they have done a good job if not great, this IPL. Warner has made 284 runs in eight games while the English opener has 280 runs and both are averaging 35 or more. Just two games back, they had a memorable 160 run-opening-stand. Last time, when Hyderabad played at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, the pair added 77 runs while in the H2H game this year as well, they had a better opening stand than KKR at the same venue. KKR, on the hand, had poor opening stands of 18, 23 and 12 in the last three games. In Abu Dhabi too, they have failed miserably with first-wicket partnerships of 18 and 12 respectively. No doubt, you should put your money on Warner and Bairstow as they are most likely to come up with flying colours against KKR.