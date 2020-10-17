Rise like a knight with these three bets from the SRH vs KKR clash

Today at 2:56 PM
Two teams at about the middle of the IPL points table, KKR and SRH need to get going in the latter half of the tournament if they have to qualify for the playoffs. Despite change in captaincy, KKR were crushed by Mumbai while SRH have also struggled with their inconsistent batting.
Highest opening partnership- Sunrisers Hyderabad @1.725
Last three IPL games
SRH- 23, 23, 160
KKR- 18, 23, 12
H2H in IPL 2020
SRH- 24
KKR- 6
Venue performance in IPL 2020
SRH- 77, 24
KKR- 18, 12
Sunrisers Hyderabad have a better opening combination in form of David Warner and Jonny Bairstow than quite a few other IPL teams, forget KKR. Warner and Bairstow might not be able to replicate their sublime performances from the last season but they have done a good job if not great, this IPL. Warner has made 284 runs in eight games while the English opener has 280 runs and both are averaging 35 or more. Just two games back, they had a memorable 160 run-opening-stand. Last time, when Hyderabad played at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, the pair added 77 runs while in the H2H game this year as well, they had a better opening stand than KKR at the same venue. KKR, on the hand, had poor opening stands of 18, 23 and 12 in the last three games. In Abu Dhabi too, they have failed miserably with first-wicket partnerships of 18 and 12 respectively. No doubt, you should put your money on Warner and Bairstow as they are most likely to come up with flying colours against KKR.
Dinesh Karthik total runs under 20.5 @1.83
For Dinesh Karthik, the 2020 edition of the IPL is going from bad to worse. He stepped down from captaincy to focus on regaining his old form but failed yet again against Mumbai Indians on Friday in Abu Dhabi, making just four off eight deliveries. He's having a dreadful season and is averaging merely 14 after eight games and has a below-par tally of 112 runs with a strike-rate of 128.73. He hates playing against SRH, at least his record suggest so, as DK has 230 runs in 17 games at an average of 14.38 and a strike-rate of 108.49 when put in front Hyderabad. Sandeep Sharma has got Karthik out twice in 19 balls while Rashid has also scalped him twice in 26 deliveries, and it would be a major surprise if Karthik crosses 20-run-mark.
Eoin Morgan total runs over 21.5@1.83
With 214 runs at an average of 42.80 and a strike-rate of 130.49, newly appointed KKR skipper, Eoin Morgan seems to finally have cracked the IPL code, which he failed to do in the earlier seasons. This is turning out to be the best IPL season for the Irishman. He has been one of the top batsmen for KKR. The southpaw has a good record against the Hyderabad-based club as he averages 34.25 with a great strike-rate of 141.24 versus them after five games. Not only that, Morgan has also taken a liking to Abu Dhabi as he averages 42.67 at the venue in IPL. On Friday, in what was his first game as KKR captain, Morgan made an unbeaten 29-ball-39 against MI and formed an 87-run-partnership with Pat Cummins, which shows he's in decent touch and should make more than 21 runs.
