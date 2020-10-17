IPL 2020 | Wickets are getting a bit tired and a bit slow, claims Chris Morris

Today at 8:37 PM
Chris Morris has gone gaga over his compatriot AB de Villiers’ batting but added that the wickets have become pretty slower thanks to the tired nature of it. The South Africa recruit has also added that RCB will have to control the bad habit of giving away too many extras in the middle overs.
It was RCB’s game to lose till Virat Kohli was there in the middle but the game suddenly took a different course, with RR pulling the game back quite nicely. After that, RCB fans had their trust only on one man - AB de Villiers - and the Saffer delivered in an impeccable fashion. Hitting three sixes off an erratic Jaydev Unadkat, de Villiers helped the side to 12 points on the league table, and Morris was high on praise for his former national teammate.
“I think we bowled as well as we could have. It still blows my mind how AB is so calm and hits it so far. I said to a few of the Rajasthan boys, I know you lost but sometimes it doesn't matter which side you're on, you can only go wow [when AB is batting],” Morris said in the post-match presentation.
Bangalore gave away seven wides and two no-balls, something that led to them chasing 178. Morris, despite the team winning, pointed out the same and stated that the wickets are getting tired due to repeated matches.
“I think we maybe gave a bit too many extras today. A bit of street smarts at the end might have made a difference but it was a good wicket, we'll take the win and run with it. I think the wickets are getting a bit tired and a bit slow. Like I said, just being a bit street smart with slower balls, boundaries, yorkers that sort of stuff,” the African all-rounder concluded.
