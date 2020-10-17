IPL 2020 | Wickets are getting a bit tired and a bit slow, claims Chris Morris

It was RCB’s game to lose till Virat Kohli was there in the middle but the game suddenly took a different course, with RR pulling the game back quite nicely. After that, RCB fans had their trust only on one man - AB de Villiers - and the Saffer delivered in an impeccable fashion. Hitting three sixes off an erratic Jaydev Unadkat, de Villiers helped the side to 12 points on the league table, and Morris was high on praise for his former national teammate.