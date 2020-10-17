IPL 2020 | Wanted to use Jaydev Unadkat to the bigger boundary, reveals Steve Smith

Today at 7:47 PM
Steve Smith has stated that he wanted to keep Jaydev Unadkat to target the bigger boundary where he would be more effective but AB de Villiers changed the narrative straightaway. Smith has further added that it was a hard pill to swallow losing two straight games they should have won.
It was a freakish finish at the end by AB de Villiers who hit three consecutive sixes against Jaydev Unadkat to land RCB an unlikely victory. Unadkat’s attempt to deliver slower balls and off-cutters on a regular basis didn’t help the cause as the Saffer targeted the square as well the long mid-wicket boundary to dispatch him on a regular basis. Steve Smith stated that it was a tactic that went wrong for them.
The former Aussie Skipper was all praise for the South African as well, saying no boundary was long enough for AB de Villiers whose match-changing ability is numero uno. However, that didn’t take away the pain of losing two games, which he feels, they should’ve won.
“Sure is a hard pill to swallow. Just got AB'd there. That's two in a row we were in the box seat to win but didn't. Disappointing. I think it was a good score on a slow wicket. I thought we built the pressure pretty well and it took a pretty special innings to take RCB home. We wanted to use Jaydev to the bigger boundary, he bowls a lot of slower stuff into the wicket. Obviously the boundary is not big enough for AB,” Smith said in the post-match presentation.
With three wins from nine games, Rajasthan Royals are now tottering at the seventh spot on the points table, with same number of wins as Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad.
