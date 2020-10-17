IPL 2020 | Wanted to use Jaydev Unadkat to the bigger boundary, reveals Steve Smith

“Sure is a hard pill to swallow. Just got AB'd there. That's two in a row we were in the box seat to win but didn't. Disappointing. I think it was a good score on a slow wicket. I thought we built the pressure pretty well and it took a pretty special innings to take RCB home. We wanted to use Jaydev to the bigger boundary, he bowls a lot of slower stuff into the wicket. Obviously the boundary is not big enough for AB,” Smith said in the post-match presentation.