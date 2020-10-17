IPL 2020 | Very good effort from Mumbai Indians against KKR, expresses Mahela Jayawardene

When Mumbai Indians stepped out on the field against Kolkata Knight Riders, it looked a contest between men and boys. KKR were simply not present in the contest early on, losing Rahul Tripathi early on before Nitish Rana and Dinesh Karthik faced a similar end to their innings. On the back of newly appointed skipper Eoin Morgan and their all-rounder Pat Cummins, KKR got to a total of 148 runs, which was at least 15-20 runs short of the par score in these conditions.

To make a light work of the score, Mumbai’s opener stepped up with their innings. However, there was one catch in it, the Proteas batsman Quinton de Kock stepped out in his training track pant s instead of the jersey, which created a bit of confusion.

While he couldn’t step out to change them, de Kock simply untucked his jersey and continued to bat, eventually winning the game for Mumbai, as he scored a 44-ball 78. Following the game, MI’s head coach Mahela Jayawardene was left in splits after he understood that the left-hander walked out in his training pants.

“Apart from Quinny going and batting in his practice pants, everything else was decent. Don’t do that again (Quinton) because the Marketing guys are going nuts. People too are going nuts as well. If it worked, it works but we will find out a different way. But guys well done, very good efforts, quick turn around, the next game is in Dubai,” said Mahela on the video posted by Mumbai Indians.