IPL 2020 | KXIP are a much better side than what IPL standings reflect, opines AB de Villiers

When Royal Challengers Bangalore took on Kings XI Punjab in Sharjah, the Punjab-based side was on the back of a five-match losing streak. To add to that, they had just won one game in the entire season, that too coming against RCB in the early stage of the competition. However, despite the string of losses, KXIP were never overtly a terrible side, with their close losses. Before the game against RCB, they managed to fall out of play, failing to score 22 runs from the last three overs against KKR.