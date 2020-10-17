IPL 2020 | I want to perform for the team and show everyone I'm here for a good reason, states AB de Villiers

AB de Villiers, who retired from international cricket two years back, still has lot of fire left in him and after a match-winning knock, he expressed his desire to perform and show everyone how good he is. De Villiers starred in RCB's win after failing in the last game against KXIP batting at 6.

As a sportsman, you are always fighting to prove yourself as competitive cricket is cut throat and requires sustained excellence especially if you are as big player as AB de Villiers. Whenever the Proteas batsman plays, he faces considerable pressure to perform well. And since there have been talks about his return for South Africa cricket team, there have been more eyes fixated at every thing he does in IPL.

Knowing very well that a good performance in IPL will ensure his return for South Africa, AB de Villiers has put his best foot forward and has done will in 2020 IPL. After making a 33-ball-73 against KKR and winning the game for his side, he replicated the same, albeit, chasing this time as he smoked 55 off 22 and helped RCB win an improbable game.

Again proving his might, AB de Villiers asserted that he felt RCB bowlers gave 15-20 more but they had their batting plans sorted out. He added that he wants to prove himself and show everyone including team owners, his family, fans and even himself that he's good enough.

"I felt we bowled as well as we could have. Leaked some runs, no-balls which usually Yuzi doesn't do. Went in feeling we gave away 15-20 too much. But Virat and I spoke that we string together some partnerships and then go ahead. I'm very very nervous and erratic [in chase] and I get very stressed like any player. I want to perform for the team and show the owners I'm here for a good reason. And family, fans, and also for myself, " de Villiers said in the post-match presentation.

"Last game I didn't perform my role as well as I should have, but this time I did. It's a cat and mouse game, I always respect the bowlers. If they bowl well to me, they'll have the upper hand. I didn't hit even one of them [sixes] off the middle. When Unadkat was bowling, I was looking leg side but to be honestly I was nervous because I knew I had to hit it well. Luckily I got a few away. we've had some good games and we've had some average games as well, let's not kid ourselves. There's a reason we're not at the top of the table."

With 35 needed off final two overs, one over of Jofra Archer remaining, it was one hell of a task for RCB to win the game against RR. But that's what symbolizes geniuses like AB de Villiers, as they make impossible look like simple. With four sixes in last two overs, he helped RCB win the game with two balls to spare on a slow pitch with big boundaries. RCB now have six wins after nine games.