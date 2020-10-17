IPL 2020 | Bravo was not fit, he went out and was really not able to come back, reveals MS Dhoni

Delhi Capitals were cruising towards the target riding on the back of Shikhar Dhawan ’s brilliant maiden IPL hundred. It looked as if it would be an easy chase with 21 required off the last two overs with Dhawan batting on 98 and Alex Carey batting on 4. But there a twist in store for Delhi as Sam Curran bowled an excellent penultimate over, giving away just 4 runs and picking the wicket of Carey.

Then, the equation changed to 17 required off the last over, and in an interesting decision MS Dhoni handed over the ball to Ravindra Jadeja against two southpaws. Axar Patel finished off the game by hitting three sixes in the last over. MS Dhoni revealed that Dwayne had sustained an injury and hence, he had to go with Jadeja in the last over. He pointed out that dropping Dhawan multiple times was the key reason for their loss.

“Bravo was not fit, he went out and was really not able to come back. That was the reason we had to bowl (Jadeja). The option was between Karn and Jaddu so I went ahead with Jaddu. Maybe not enough. Shikhar's wicket was important, we did drop him quite a few times. He's somebody if he is batting, he'll keep ticking the scoreboard. He'll keep taking his chances. If he's there on the crease, he'll always maintain a good strike rate. I felt his wicket was crucial,” said Dhoni in the post-match presentation.

“Also there was a difference between the first and second innings. The wicket behaved slightly better in the second innings, it came on slightly better which made it slightly easy for the batsmen. But overall, we can't really take the credit away from Shikhar, he batted really well and was supported really well by the other batters.”

“There was just enough dew, there wasn't a lot of dew, just enough to make it slightly better and that creates a difference between the first and the second innings. Sam's last over, the way he bowled (when asked about the positives from the game). He needs to be convinced that he can execute outside off yorkers that is something most of the coaching staff want the bowlers to bowl. If you are not comfortable doing it, you can't really push in the games. I feel this game will give him a lot of confidence when it comes to executing outside off yorkers, I feel that will be one delivery that is slightly difficult to hit,” he concluded.