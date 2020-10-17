IPL 2020 | AB de villiers is the most impactful player in the IPL, asserts Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli was super happy after RCB edged out Rajasthan Royals in a close game, chasing 178 runs as the Bangalore skipper announced that ABDv is the most impactful player in IPL. He also applauded RCB's bowling and said they have done well and labelled Chris Morris as 'brilliant' thus far.

Not everyday you get to see a side chasing and making 35 in last 12 deliveries of the game especially with one batter struggling in the middle, which was the case for RCB but then AB de Villiers delivered the knock out punch on the 2008 IPL champions in Dubai as RCB won with two balls to spare. The South African batsman struck six sixes in the game and brought up his fifty off just 22 deliveries to help RCB bounce back after the loss at the hands of KXIP.

RCB skipper Virat Kohli, speaking in the post-match presentation, was full of praise for Mr. 360 as he asserted that when AB is in the middle, opponents know they have very less chances of winning the game. The Indian skipper also termed de Villiers as the most most impactful player in the IPL.

"The individuals are stepping up and we've been done that all through the tournament, which is why we have 12 points. Very happy right now because after this we get three days off. To be honest, you're always tense in chase because you're not sure how many balls AB is going to get. Credit to Gurkeerat as well, he stuck with AB, got that important boundary.

"It doesn't matter who the bowler is, he does what he does. AB is always been someone who's been ready to look at the situation and adapt his game accordingly. In my eyes he's the most impactful player in the IPL. If he goes, the opposition know they have a slim chance and there's a good reason for that. It's purely because of the presence of someone like him that teams feel we are never out of the team," Kohli stated in the post-match presentation.

Despite RCB's poor bowling at death today, Kohli backed his bowlers and asserted that they have done a great job thus far. He reckons that Morris, who took four wickets today, has been brilliant and all others guys have come together to form a solid bowling unit.

"No our game pattern is very clear. Young Dev has batted beautifully, finchy has played some impact innings. We understand the dynamics and we're sticking to our plans. The bowling has really stepped up this season. Looks we're gonna be put under pressure but the guys have come back strongly. Morris has been brilliant, just that energy he brings. Saini, Washy and Isuru as well, the bowling has come together well."

RCB have now six wins after nine games and they are looking set to make it to the playoffs for the first time since 2016. On the other hand, RR suffered their sixth loss this season and are placed at the second last position in the IPL 2020 after nine games.