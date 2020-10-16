Register a Royal victory this weekend by placing these three bets from the RR vs RCB clash

Today at 5:53 PM
After getting defeated by RCB in the first of the two clashes, RR will be desperate to go one up on Virat Kohli and co, more so after the Reds slumped to a defeat against KXIP. For RCB, they will want to brush aside their last game performance and bounce back strongly against Smith's men.
Highest Opening Partnership- Royal Challengers Bangalore @1.8
Last three IPL games
RCB- 38, 67, 13
RR- 37, 7, 15
Venue
RCB- 13, 20, 81
RR- 37, 7, 15
H2H
RCB- 25
RR- 27
At one end of the spectrum, we have Royal Challengers Bangalore with a fixed opening pair of Aaron Finch and Devdutt Padikkal, on the other, we have Rajasthan Royals, who have had four different set of openers this season. It reflects in the way they have performed in the last three IPL games as RCB's average opening stand has been 39.3 runs as opposed to RR's 19.6. Even at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Rajasthan are no match to the Bangalore-based franchise. Only in H2H game, RR are better than RCB but that too marginally. Jos Buttler has struggled for form while Ben Stokes has just played two matches and will need more time before he can return to his best after a lengthy break from cricket. With RCB, young batsman Devdutt Padikkal has done a fabulous job while Finch has also showed signs of returning back to his best. You should surely invest in this market and go for RCB for a good return given their track record.
Royal Challengers Bangalore Top Batsman- Virat Kohli @3
With scores of 48, 33*, 90*, 43, 72* in the last five games, RCB skipper, Virat Kohli has averaged 143 and has been his club's top batsman in all these games barring the one against Kolkata Knight Riders where AB de Villiers starred with the bat. Kohli is the fourth leading run-getter in the IPL 2020 with 304 runs at an average of 60.80 and top batsman for the Reds. The right-hander had made an excellent unbeaten 72 against the double Rs when these two sides last met in Abu Dhabi, few games back and will be fairly confident heading into this game, more so after his slow knock didn't help his team's cause in the loss against Kings XI Punjab on Thursday. What are you waiting for, stay calm and remain confident in King Kohli as he can rule this market.
Jofra Archer, quite simply, means excellence especially in the shortest format. He relishes bowling with the white cherry in hand and had played an exceptional hand for Rajasthan in their clash against Delhi where he pocketed the wickets of Prithvi Shaw and Ajinkya Rahane early to leave them reeling at 10 for 2. This year, Jofra Archer has been quite good and is the second leading-wicket-taker with 12 scalps in eight games, with only Kagiso Rabada ahead of him. But his economy rate of 6.56 is far better than Rabada's 7.61 rpo. After taking five wickets in first give games, the English pacer has upped the ante and has taken seven wickets in last three games with two three-wicket scalps against his name, and is now looking red-hot ahead of the clash against Royal Challengers Bangalore that will be played on Saturday.
