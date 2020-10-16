Register a Royal victory this weekend by placing these three bets from the RR vs RCB clash

At one end of the spectrum, we have Royal Challengers Bangalore with a fixed opening pair of Aaron Finch and Devdutt Padikkal, on the other, we have Rajasthan Royals, who have had four different set of openers this season. It reflects in the way they have performed in the last three IPL games as RCB's average opening stand has been 39.3 runs as opposed to RR's 19.6. Even at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Rajasthan are no match to the Bangalore-based franchise. Only in H2H game, RR are better than RCB but that too marginally. Jos Buttler has struggled for form while Ben Stokes has just played two matches and will need more time before he can return to his best after a lengthy break from cricket. With RCB, young batsman Devdutt Padikkal has done a fabulous job while Finch has also showed signs of returning back to his best. You should surely invest in this market and go for RCB for a good return given their track record.