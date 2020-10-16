PCB invites England for a limited-overs tour to Pakistan in 2021

After touring England, earlier this year amid the global pandemic, the PCB has invited the England team for a short-white-ball tour to Pakistan in 2021. England are slated to play in India in early part of the next year and it's after that tour, when PCB wants England to travel to Pakistan.

It has been tragic for Pakistan cricket fans to have been deprived of international cricket in their home shores ever since the deadly terrorist attack on Sri Lanka's team bus in 2009. There has been progress of late and now PCB has invited the England cricket team to tour the country in early 2021. If they agree to tour Pakistan, it would be first time since 2005 that the Three Lions will play in the Asian country.

But there are quite a few number of hurdles that need to be crossed before the tour becomes a reality than an idea. ECB have stated they they will be closely working with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to see the feasibility of the proposed tour. ECB have listed COVID-19 bio-secure bubbles, security in the country and a jam packed English schedule as some of the major challenges for the tour to take place.

"We welcome the fact that international cricket is returning to Pakistan and are committed to doing what we can to help this develop further," ECB said in a release.

"As with any proposed tour that takes place at this time, the safety and welfare of our players and staff is paramount," the release further said. "As such, there are a number of factors that need to be taken into consideration, including the proposed protocols in relation to COVID-19 bio-secure bubbles, the proposed levels of security around the team, as well as the feasibility of undertaking this tour against the backdrop of an already busy schedule of international cricket for the England men's team.

"We will be liaising with the PCB, and as well as other partners over the coming weeks to work through these considerations, before a final decision will be taken in due course."

England will be touring India in January 2021 for a full fledged tour involving Tests and limited-over games. The tour to Pakistan, if it's finalized, is expected to be after the India visit or around that period of time. Pakistan were one of the three teams to have toured England, few months back, after international cricket resumed amid global pandemic.