IPL 2020 | We're in the top-four but haven't played anywhere near our best cricket yet, feels Pat Cummins

Thanks to crossing the line in two cliffhangers against CSK and KXIP, KKR are sitting comfortably at fourth position on the points table but pacer Cummins reckons that they haven't played their best cricket yet. Today, KKR will clash with second-placed Mumbai Indians in Abu Dhabi.

So far Kolkata Knight Riders have been on the right side of luck as despite being far from convincing, they have four wins after seven games, which hasn't been the case for a team like Kings XI Punjab, who despite playing well have bottled up in pressure situations. Now, that's perfectly good for KKR at the midway stage but if they are looking to win the IPL title then they will certainly need to pull up their socks especially after a crushing loss at the hands of RCB.

Today, with Eoin Morgan taking over the captaincy role, they will take on defending champions Mumbai Indians at Sheikh Zayed Stadium. But Aussie pacer and the most expensive KKR recruit, Pat Cummins is well aware of the fact that the team haven't been to put their A-game on display yet.

"I think four wins, three losses, you know, is a pretty good result. We're in the top-four. And I don't think we've played anywhere near our best cricket yet, we haven't played that complete game that blows a team out of the water," Cummins said on the eve of their match against Mumbai Indians.

KKR won two games against CSK and KXIP from the jaws of defeat courtesy some brilliant death bowling from Sunil Narine. Cummins added that the team have the ability to win games from difficult situations but will need to correct the wrongs from their first defeat against Mumbai Indians as they clash on Friday.

"We had no right to win those two games, but we still won... That's a sign of a really good side. We feel like we can win from any position. So, hopefully we can just work on a couple of areas, don't want to peak too early, and by the final we'll be right to go."

"We got to make amends for our first game of the year, they beat us, didn't play our best game. So, another great chance to test this against the group leaders," Cummins said.

Cummins had copped pasting when KKR first played against MI with Rohit Sharma pulling out some audacious shots. The big Aussie quick had given away 49 runs from his four overs but is hoping to improve on his performance this time around.

"Hopefully I will bowl better than we did in the first game, concentrate on what we do well as bowlers. At different times everyone in the side bowled really well. Hopefully we can bring it all together. We like playing in Abu Dhabi, so hope it's a good game," the 27-year-old said.

KKR have been using Pat Cummins quite a lot in the powerplay overs so that they can get early wickets. Cummins asserted that it has been possible as Russell can bowl well at death. The right-arm pacer reckons that he's in great rhythm and bowling well.

"That's the role DK has given me. It might change as the tournament goes along. We'll wait and see. But we've got a great luxury in someone like Dre Russ (Andre Russell) can come and bowl great death overs. We've got plenty of options for guys who can bowl the whole way through the innings. So I will bowl wherever I'm told, so I'm happy.

"I've actually been feeling like I've been bowling quite well, I've been happy with my rhythm and everything I would love to get a few more wickets especially early on, bowling in the Power-play, trying to create some chances, so hopefully they come," he added.