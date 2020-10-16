IPL 2020 | We had enough runs on the board but our game plan was slightly wrong, admits Chris Morris

While all other teams have found it easy to defeat KXIP, it hasn't been the case for RCB and Chris Morris rued the fact that they got their game plan wrong despite having enough runs on the board. The game in Sharjah went right down to the wire with the Kings winning it off on the last ball.

Just like their opening game against Delhi Capitals, Kings XI Punjab needed one run of last three balls but two dots leading up to the final ball of the game had them in jitters but thankfully for Punjab, Nicholas Pooran smashed a six off the final delivery bowled by Chahal and helped them get over the line. For RCB not being able to defend 178 on a wicket that was gripping with Sundar and Chahal in their ranks was something not expected. But some poor tactical moves were on display as Isuru Udana bowled just two overs, even less than Siraj while Yuzevndra Chahal bowled just two till he was brought on to bowl the final over on a wicket that was tailor-made for him.

Not only these bowling changes, but RCB had earlier sent in Washington Dube and Shivam Dube ahead of AB de Villiers, who had made a 33-ball-73 in the last game against KKR and had an average of 50 against the Kings coming into the game. If it was not for Morris' 8-ball-25 and Udana's 5-ball-10 in the end, Kohli's men might not have even reached 177.

Speaking in the presser, RCB all-rounder, Chris Morris made it clear that they had enough runs on the board but leaked boundaries and got their game plan slightly wrong. He also added that when you come out to bat, all you want is to hit the ball long and hard then be concerned about the pitch.

"We did feel it was enough. It was getting slower through the end but when I came in, it was all about hitting no matter what the pitch. You have to swing hard and hopefully it connects. We did think, we had enough runs but leaked few boundaries and may be got our game plan slightly wrong. For us to take the game to the last ball was a good achievement.

"Their spinners and pacers tied us well and they did a good job. Look after the game, we could say that this could have been done well but no point in that, we need to look forward to the next game now. But we did had enough runs on the board," Morris stated in the press conference.

Making a comeback after missing out earlier games, KXIP batsman Chris Gayle made a useful fifty. He took his time before going for the big hits. Reflecting on his innings, Morris asserted that he's a class player and knows how to get runs. Batting at 3, Gayle made 53 off 45 with five sixes.

"Gayle has got lot of experience. He exploded after getting an idea of the pitch, he's a class player and has got some record for a reason.In fact, even KL Rahul and all their batters batted well, assessed the conditions well. But that's the game of cricket, you win some, lose some," the RCB all-rounder said.