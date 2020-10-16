IPL 2020 | Understanding match-ups is important but need to be instinctive at times, reveals Rohit Sharma

Yesterday at 11:35 PM
Rohit Sharma has stated that Mumbai Indians consider match-ups as an important commodity but that doesn’t take away from using their instincts as the primary source. Rohit has also added that he can’t take the foot off the pedal at any moment due to the unpredictable nature of the tournament.
Mumbai Indians, thanks to their excellent backroom staff, have been the most potent side in the Indian Premier League to exploit match-ups and play T20 cricket the right way. It was evident when Rohit brought in Jasprit Bumrah to exploit Andre Russell’s weakness against quality pace bowling and it instantly paid dividends. Rohit was quick to admit that he kept the match-ups in mind but uses his instinct to take decisions that have gone in their favour.
“It's special to chase and win, gives us plenty of confidence. We didn't chase a lot in the first half (of the tournament), think we were clinical with both bat and ball, the expected performance was there. I thought we turned up very well, right from the start,” Rohit said in the post-match presentation.
“I believe a lot in match-ups, we have got success as a team (doing it) - understanding the match-ups is important but we need to be instinctive at times. Krunal and Rahul also bowled to Russell, I took a chance with the ball gripping and turning. but I knew Bumrah was the go to guy against him.”
Since being traded to Mumbai Indians, Quinton de Kock has had a rock-solid presence and has given the early impetus the team has needed. His success has been built on the philosophy of hitting out pretty early, which is contrary to Rohit Sharma's way of batting, but the duo compliment each other well. The Mumbai Indians skipper stated that he likes to bat with the Proteas skipper while adding that the team will have to hold the fort for the entirety of the league.
“I prefer batting with him (de Kock), he's very straightforward, likes to take the bowler from the word go - but I usually like to access the situation. Will let him play the way he wants to, don't want to put any pressure on him. This tournament is very funny, can't take the foot off the pedal at any time, we have seen teams lose at times. The guys are very hungry, they haven't played a lot over the last six months - be it Ishan or Hardik, they want to play and they want to win."
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
- Rohit Sharma
- Quinton De Kock
- Jasprit Bumrah
- Andre Russell
- Indian Premier League
- Ipl 2020
- Mumbai Indians
- Kolkata Knightriders
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.