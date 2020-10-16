IPL 2020 | My idea is simple, to see the ball and play the ball, reveals Hardik Pandya

Yesterday at 11:16 PM
After striking a quick-fire 11-ball 21 against Kolkata Knight Riders, Hardik Pandya has stated that his outlook towards his batting is extremely simple. The all-rounder has also added that he doesn’t think much about the shot he is going to play and rather focuses only on the ball coming to him.
In a comprehensive batting performance that showed the dominance Mumbai have exhibited this season, the defending champions rolled it to the top of the table with an eight-wicket victory. While Quinton de Kock was the star with the bat in what was a rather easy chase, Hardik Pandya landed a few blows, in almost a repeat performance of his last season batting against Kolkata, and seemed to be enjoying it as well.
On being asked about his cameo, the younger Pandya revealed that he keeps his batting extremely simple and hits the ball only when he sees it.
“I have been using that bat for three years now, so it has to be good. I am working on my technique and maintaining the shape is more important. I go deep in by batting, I really like to know about the factors which I am working on, eventually when it turns out pretty well, I really enjoy it.
“It's simple - see the ball, play the ball. My batting, I keep it simple. I don't think much about what the bowler is gonna bowl. I think the bowler is gonna bowl here, I prepare myself and eventually I play to the merit of the ball,” Pandya said in a post-match interview with Star Sports.
The defending champions will now take on bottom-placed Kings XI Punjab, who have secured just their second win in eight games with a victory over Royal Challengers Bangalore, on Sunday.
