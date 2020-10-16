IPL 2020 | KKR trying to shuffle middle-order according to the situation, reveals Eoin Morgan

Hours before the crunch encounter versus Mumbai, KKR dropped a bombshell by revealing that incumbent Dinesh Karthik was handing over the captaincy to Eoin Morgan . The move was supposed to inject positivity into the side, and subsequently free up DK the batsman, but neither happened on Friday in Abu Dhabi as KKR dished out an uninspiring batting performance. Batting first, 148 was all the Knight Riders managed and a major talking point, yet again, was the structure of their middle-order.

Today, Morgan walked in at No.5 below Dinesh Karthik and it did not bode too well for the side as Karthik, after playing the finisher role to perfection versus Punjab, only managed an eight-ball four today.

Speaking post-match, Morgan admitted that the batting let the team down but claimed that the think tank are shuffling the batting position of the experienced No.4, No.5 and No.6 batters in accordance with the situation.

“We weren’t in the race at all really, being four or five down. Managed to get a score on the board but when Mumbai play like that, they are hard to stop. Guys fought hard but just not enough runs on the board. No.4, 5 and 6 we have a lot of experience. We’re trying to adapt according to the situation. Don’t think it would have made much difference today,” Morgan said post match.