IPL 2020 | Even when we were losing, we didn't lose our spirit, reveals M Ashwin

It has been a tough tournament for Kings XI Punjab having lost quite a few thrillers but Punjab spinner M Ashwin revealed that despite the losses, the team never lost its spirit. Defeating Royal Challengers Bangalore, the Kings registered just the second win of the tournament after eight games.

If given a choice, Kings XI Punjab might want to face Royal Challengers Bangalore quite a few more times this season as all their two wins in the season have come against Virat Kohli's men. In what turned out to be a thriller with the result coming on the final ball of the 40 overs encounter, KL Rahul's men finally returned back to winning ways. They had lost out a lot of close games be it against Delhi Capitals, Rajasthan Royals or Kolkata Knight Riders.

Generally, such heartbreaking losses completely break the confidence and spirit of the team. But that wasn't the case with the Kings as revealed by their leg-spinner M Ashwin in poss-match press conference. Ashwin stated that the team was playing good cricket but just not able to cross the line but never did they lose their spirit. He also added that Gayle's return lifted the morale of the side.

"It's good to get a win. With Chris Gayle back, it gives lot of energy to the side. The mood in the camp was always high even when we were losing, we didn't lose our spirit. We know that we are playing good cricket and it's just about getting over the line. We are very happy to have won the game, now looking forward to the next game," M Ashwin stated in the press conference.

The Tamil Nadu spinner also reflected on his own performance and expressed his happiness over taking two wickets in the game. Ashwin was the pick of KXIP bowlers as he finished with figures of 2/23, taking crucial wickets of Finch and Sundar, both good against spin. Despite the short boundaries in Sharjah, the 30-year-old remarked that the wicket was difficult to bat if you can execute your lengths well as a bowler.

"The wicket was difficult to bat, it was holding up in the middle but having said that, its all about executing lengths as you can bowl five good balls, and get hit for a six on the sixth ball as boundaries are smaller and it can mess up your over. But it did have something for spinners.

"I am really happy with my performance, the ball came out well, watched previous match in Sharjah, took a cue watching the RCB spinners bowl here in the last game and tried to do turn the ball both ways as quickly as possible. Happy I was able to get the wickets.

KXIP are still languishing at the bottom of table with two wins after eight games while RCB are at third spot with five wins after the same number of matches in IPL 2020.