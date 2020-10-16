IPL 2020 | Dinesh Karthik decides to hand over Kolkata Knight Riders captaincy to Eoin Morgan

Dinesh Karthik is under fire for his leadership this season and even though the franchise have scraped through to win two games in the last half of the first half, they have not been convincing with their batting with such an unstable batting order. That brought Dinesh Karthik’s role into the picture with his decisions to promote himself ahead of Eoin Morgan in a crucial game falling flat on his face. As expected, Karthik decided to hand over the captaincy to Morgan, according to a press release from KKR.