IPL 2020 | Dinesh Karthik decides to hand over Kolkata Knight Riders captaincy to Eoin Morgan

Today at 2:07 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders CEO Venky Mysore has announced that Dinesh Karthik, in view of focusing more on his batting, has decided to hand over the captaincy mettle to Eoin Morgan. The two-time Champions are currently sitting at the fourth position with four wins from seven games.
Dinesh Karthik is under fire for his leadership this season and even though the franchise have scraped through to win two games in the last half of the first half, they have not been convincing with their batting with such an unstable batting order. That brought Dinesh Karthik’s role into the picture with his decisions to promote himself ahead of Eoin Morgan in a crucial game falling flat on his face. As expected, Karthik decided to hand over the captaincy to Morgan, according to a press release from KKR.
“We are fortunate to have leaders such as DK, who has always put the team first. It takes a lot of courage for someone like him to take a decision such as this. While we were surprised by his decision, we are respectful of his wishes,” Venky Mysore, CEO of KKR, said in a release.
“We are also fortunate that Eoin Morgan, the 2019 World Cup-winning captain, who has been the vice captain, is willing to lead the side going forward. DK and Eoin have worked brilliantly together during this tournament and although Eoin takes over as captain, this is effectively a role swap and we expect that this transition will work in a seamless manner.”
KKR currently holds the fourth spot in the points table with four wins from seven games, with the side facing Mumbai Indians in the crucial encounter in Abu Dhabi tonight.
