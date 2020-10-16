IPL 2020 | Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings - Statistical Preview

Rarely in a season Delhi have been as dominant as they are this edition and the points table attests to the fact, With four wins from their last five games, you can easily point out why they are at the top of the echelon and the all-round dominance is very hard to miss. Another aspect they will be extremely happy about is the fact that most of their players are complimenting each other on each other’s bad days which is what a good team at their peak does.