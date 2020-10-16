IPL 2020 | Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings - Statistical Preview

Today at 8:16 PM
It doesn’t happen often but that is what the reality is. Delhi Capitals have found themselves at the top of the points table while Chennai Super Kings are tottering at what could be called a disaster in a never-seen-before avatar. Can we expect a good story there?
Form Guide
Delhi Capitals - W L W W W
Rarely in a season Delhi have been as dominant as they are this edition and the points table attests to the fact, With four wins from their last five games, you can easily point out why they are at the top of the echelon and the all-round dominance is very hard to miss. Another aspect they will be extremely happy about is the fact that most of their players are complimenting each other on each other’s bad days which is what a good team at their peak does.
Chennai Super Kings - W L L W L
Chennai’s story is exactly the opposite of Delhi. While Delhi are brimming with confidence thanks to their young core, CSK have left in a pittance with their old legs catching the time. Sure enough, their experience came to the fore against SRH last time, but surely a repeat of the same would be asking too much.
Key Batsmen
Delhi Capitals - Prithvi Shaw
No team in this IPL has been ravaged more by injuries than Delhi Capitals, with the latest joinee being their skipper Shreyas Iyer. There is no clarity on whether he will be able to recover in time for the CSK clash and that makes Prithvi Shaw a very important piece in the puzzle. Shaw has proven this IPL that he has the raw ability to take down bowlers up front - something which was evident in the two half-centuries he hit this IPL. You can say he has a lot more to offer.
Chennai Super Kings - Ambati Rayudu
CSK have hardly had any certainty in their batting line-up which saw Rayudu batting at No.4 against Sunrisers Hyderabad - a throwback to the 2018 IPL - but he will once against be crucial to the side's chances. Especially with Watson blowing hot and cold and with Sam Curran being an aggressor, Rayudu will not only have to hold fort but also ensure a strong finish lest he bats till death.
Key Bowlers
DC - Anrich Nortje
The Saffer bowled one of the finest overs in the history of the IPL, when he castled Jos Buttler on the last ball laden with express pace. That is the novelty factor Nortje adds to the Delhi side, which can compliment Rabada in their game against CSK, whose batsmen have had a difficult time adjusting to the raw pace.
CSK - Shardul Thakur
If you would’ve asked anyone a couple of years ago that Shardul Thakur will be key to CSK bowling unit, many would’ve laughed it off but such has been his class this season that he has become the most potent death over bowler for the side this IPL. CSK will bank on him to produce a similar performance as he has delivered throughout the season.
Probable XI
CSK -Faf du Plessis, Shane Watson, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Dwayne Bravo, Deepak Chahar, Piyush Chawla, Shardul Thakur, Karn Sharma
DC - Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (wk), Steven Smith (c), Sanju Samson, Robin Uthappa, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal, Jaydev Unadkat, Kartik Tyagi
Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah
When to Watch: Oct 16, 7.30 PM IST
Where to Watch: Star Sports Network and Hotstar (in India)
