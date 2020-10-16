Become a Super King by 'Capitalizing' on these three bets from the DC vs CSK clash

Yesterday at 11:41 PM
Two sides hovering at different ends of the table, Delhi and Chennai will lock horns with each other in what will be a crucial encounter for different reasons. While a win tomorrow will all but guarantee Delhi a play-off spot, a defeat for Chennai will dent their playoff chances, big time.
Delhi to hit more fours than Chennai @ 1.75
Despite boasting the reputation of being one of the biggest six-hitting sides in the competition, Delhi are, interestingly, a side that is almost set up to toy with the gaps in the field. Thus far in IPL 2020, their batsmen have struck a mind-boggling 116 fours in 8 matches - 14.5 fours per match on average - and they have had five batsmen who have hit 18 fours or more in the tournament. In two of their last three matches, they have outscored their opponents in terms of the ‘fours hit’ and astonishingly, in the Mumbai clash last week, they hit more fours (17) than their opponents (15) despite ending up on the losing side. What makes this bet enticing is that, now with Pant and Hetmyer, their two biggest six-hitters, likely to sit out at least one more game, the addition of Rahane means a greater influx of boundaries up top. In his IPL career, Rahane has struck an average of 3.03 fours per game and his presence will mean that with Dhawan already in the side, Delhi will have to make up for the lack of six-hitting by thwarting more fours. The Delhi batters have a great matchup versus the CSK bowlers in terms of four-hitting and the same was proved in the previous H2H clash, where, with respect to fours, they outscored their Chennai counterparts by 19 to 12. Jump to SBOTOP to capitalize on what looks like a certain winning bet.
Sam Curran to score over 19.50 runs @ 1.83
Arguably the find of the season for Chennai, if not for the entire IPL, Sam Curran has been a revelation with the bat. That he could bat was something the masses knew, but the youngster has left people awestruck with his ability with the willow in hand. This season, the 22-year-old has struck 99 runs at an average of 19.80 and a SR of 190.38, but it’s his recent promotion to the top which makes this bet eye-catching. Versus Hyderabad, the southpaw, whose chances with the bat this season have been few and far between, was promoted to open and he instantly responded with a whirlwind 31. However, what’s to be noted is it’s far from a ‘one-off’. In both his knocks as an opener in IPL, the southpaw has scored north of 20 and his overall record with the bat in the IPL - avg of 21.55 and SR of 181.30 - is testament to the fact that he is an out-and-out all-rounder. With Curran, it has always been about time and opportunity and last season, through an unbeaten 55 versus KKR, the southpaw showed that he is someone who has been underutilized with the bat. CSK moving Curran to the top order will provide him with ample time to settle in and thus, it’s almost a given that on Saturday, he will score 20, if not more. After all, the two sides will be clashing in Sharjah. SBOTOP provides you with the perfect platform to cash in on this bet.
Highest individual score under 71.50 @ 1.83
The first few encounters in Sharjah spoiled the fans and enabled them to have unrealistic expectations about scores, but with the wickets now tiring, batsmen are finding it harder and harder to get runs on the two-paced Sharjah wicket, despite the ground being relatively small. While the first three matches in Sharjah were witness to five scores of 71.50 or more, there has, however, been just one score of 71.50 or more in the last four matches at the venue - and it was an otherworldly knock that came from the bat of AB de Villiers. In fact, scoring has been so difficult in Sharjah of late that in the last four matches, only three batsmen have even managed to pass the fifty-run mark. To add to this, only twice has CSK batsmen scored over 71.50 runs or more in an single innings all season while with Delhi, that figure stands at just one. The last H2H clash between these two sides - which happened on a pretty fresh Dubai wicket - saw a highest individual score of 64 so as things stand, particularly with Sharjah getting slower and slower, a batsman scoring 72 or more runs tomorrow seems highly unlikely. The good thing is that you can use this unlikelihood to your advantage by placing a bet on this market on SBOTOP.
