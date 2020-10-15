VIDEO | Angry Yuzvendra Chahal gives Mayank Agarwal ‘salty’ send-off after copping heavy pasting

An infuriated, angry and upset Yuzi Chahal is not something cricket fans are used to but such was the beating Mayank Agarwal dished out to the leggie that he managed to bring ‘that’ side of Chahal out. After clean-bowling Agarwal after being hit for a six, Chahal gave the opener a ‘proper’ send-off.

Barring the Mumbai Indians game, where he was unfairly asked to bowl at the death by his skipper, IPL 2020 has been a cakewalk for Yuzvendra Chahal. Prior to today, he had picked up 10 wickets in 7 games - and had provided crucial breakthroughs - and it was only in RCB’s previous game versus KKR in Sharjah that he returned outrageous figures of 1/12 off 4 overs.

However, things were not so easy for the leg-spinner today. Chahal, with his confident demeanor, having just watched his counterpart Murugan Ashwin deliver a masterclass, walked out to defend a healthy target of 172 but was humiliated in an instant by the ever-so-elegant Mayank Agarwal. As Chahal tossed up the ball like he always does in search of wickets, Mayank took the leggie for 15 runs off his first over - an over that included 2 fours and a huge six - and did further damage in the Haryana lad’s second.

Having already taken 14 runs off the first 4 balls of Chahal he faced, Mayank, in the 8th over of the chase, which was also the leg-spinner’s second, decided to inflict further damage.

As Chahal flighted the fifth ball of the over, Mayank planted his front foot and smacked the ball right over the bowler’s head for a monstrous six. The mighty hit infuriated Chahal, who was upset at being dominated on a helpful wicket. So the 30-year-old responded the only way he knew - by skittling out the batsman in the very next delivery.

One ball after being smacked for a six, the Haryana craftsman sensed his opportunity to outfox the batsman, Mayank, and so threw one right up in the air. The ball drifted into the batsman, but Mayank, confident about his own form, decided to give the white-cherry a proper heave on to the on-side. To his dismay though, the ball completely missed his bat and shaved the off-stump.

Mayank was castled, Chahal had got his number for the second time this season, but the duo’s battle was not done yet. Upset that he was pasted on what looked like a paradise for spinners, Chahal, for once, let his emotions get the better of him and waved goodbye to his Indian teammate. A salty send-off in the eyes of many, a victory march in the eyes of a few.