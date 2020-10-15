 user tracker image
    Twitter reacts to Universe Boss Chris Gayle marking IPL comeback in style with revenge-filled fifty

    SportsCafe Desk

    Yesterday at 11:37 PM

    There’s a reason why Chris Gayle is known as the Universe Boss, there’s a reason why a billion people wanted KXIP to field him. In what was his first game in IPL 2020, the Universe Boss proved exactly why he’s the GOAT in T20 cricket, as he smashed a helpless RCB side to hand KXIP their 2nd win.

    Take this!! BOOOMMMMMM...

    BOSS is back!

    That's how an Universe Boss announces his comeback!

    Man with no age on his batting style!

    Hahahaha! It will not happen I guess!

    Great knock today! Take a bow, Universe Boss 🎉😎

    Class is permanent!😉

