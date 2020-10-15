Twitter reacts to Universe Boss Chris Gayle marking IPL comeback in style with revenge-filled fifty

Yesterday at 11:37 PM
There’s a reason why Chris Gayle is known as the Universe Boss, there’s a reason why a billion people wanted KXIP to field him. In what was his first game in IPL 2020, the Universe Boss proved exactly why he’s the GOAT in T20 cricket, as he smashed a helpless RCB side to hand KXIP their 2nd win.
Take this!! BOOOMMMMMM...
BOSS is back!
That's how an Universe Boss announces his comeback!
Man with no age on his batting style!
Hahahaha! It will not happen I guess!
Chris gayle please take a transfer to RCB team and play like good old times.— Happilynumb (@priyankapatnai9) October 15, 2020
Today though whattta comeback
Great knock today! Take a bow, Universe Boss 🎉😎
Congrats to ‘Dark n Stormy’... none other than @henrygayle wth a half century 🤸🏽🕺🎉😎#smoking! @IPL @lionsdenkxip 👏— Danny Morrison (@SteelyDan66) October 15, 2020
Burhhhhhaaaaaaa....@henrygayle waiting soo long for your batting #universebose ✊ what a win...— Ashish Kumar (@AshishK86791640) October 15, 2020
Class is permanent!😉
@henrygayle 💥— A n v e s h 😉 ! (@AnveshTarak999) October 15, 2020
53(45) 5 Sixes pic.twitter.com/dwoDawXDpc
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.