 user tracker image
sport iconCricket

    More Options

    Twitter reacts to Shreyas Gopal ‘running’ between Tushar Deshpande and another wicket

    no photo
    camera iconcamera icon|

    Twitter reacts to Shreyas Gopal ‘running’ between Tushar Deshpande and another wicket

    no photo

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 1:59 PM

    Tushar Deshpande landed the ball in the right place and pace to take a top-edge from Rahul Tewatia but before he could complete the catch off his own bowling, there was a ‘running’ Shreyas Gopal who prevented the catch. In the end, all was well as Delhi came away with a crucial victory.

    Who is gonna catch this?? :P :P

    Such a funny incident!

    Hahahaha! Yeah.

    Sadly yeesssss!! :|

    Brilliant!

    Follow us on Facebook here

    Stay connected with us on Twitter here

    Like and share our Instagram page here

    SHOW COMMENTS drop down