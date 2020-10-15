Twitter reacts to Chris Gayle announcing arrival in style by entertaining Sharjah with outrageous athleticism

Today at 8:51 PM
The Universe Boss is back and how. It might have taken KXIP 8 games to finally give Chris Gayle a game, but within minutes of stepping onto the field, the Jamaican made sure to let his presence known. Fielding at slip, Gayle pulled off an outrageous dive to save 4 runs, and then celebrated in style.
What was that?? :D :D :D
Just Universe Boss things!😍
Gayle and Entertainment are Synonym of each other😍pic.twitter.com/Lh5Xf0o51x— ICT Fan (@cricstater) October 15, 2020
That's how cricket flows!
Gayle entertainment starts 😂😂😂— Ragnar Lothbrok (@_contagion__) October 15, 2020
Missed this man since the very beginning !!! Straight away some entertainment on the field 😂#KXIPvRCB #Gayle pic.twitter.com/2LeIMkwSdx— Sonu Jaswal (@Jagdeepjaswal) October 15, 2020
Man with 0 haters!
Gayle entertainment start chesadu🥳🤩— HoGi d dhfm (@HogiDHFM) October 15, 2020
So much entertainment.. This is what fans love!
Ye kya bakchodi kar rha hai Gayle 😂😂 btw Nice Fielding— Thirsty Rajasthani (@Bisleri_maymer) October 15, 2020
We missed him all these days!!
Gayle Fielding 😂😂😂😂 #PlayBold #SaddaPunjab— Giri ⚽✨ ( #KKR 💜 & #CSK 💛 ) (@GiriCena_) October 15, 2020
