    Twitter reacts to Chris Gayle announcing arrival in style by entertaining Sharjah with outrageous athleticism

    Chris Gayle thug life alive

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 8:51 PM

    The Universe Boss is back and how. It might have taken KXIP 8 games to finally give Chris Gayle a game, but within minutes of stepping onto the field, the Jamaican made sure to let his presence known. Fielding at slip, Gayle pulled off an outrageous dive to save 4 runs, and then celebrated in style.

    What was that?? :D :D :D

    Just Universe Boss things!😍

    That's how cricket flows!

    Man with 0 haters!

    So much entertainment.. This is what fans love!

    We missed him all these days!!

