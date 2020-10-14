Twitter reacts as Delhi bowlers put an end to Tewatia's 'chase-show' to top the table

Today at 12:10 AM
It was another night for the Delhi bowlers, led by their Proteas pace duo of Nortje and Kagiso Rabada before their spinners choked the Rajasthan middle-order. Right when Tewatia started threatening them, the Proteas duo returned alongside Tushar Deshpande to put an end to his chase-streak.
Exceptional save
What an Effort from Rahane to Save 6 Runs pic.twitter.com/NCXlSeTWu8— Pranjal (@Pranjal_one8) October 14, 2020
Rahane wins the match for Delhi. #RRvsDC— Trendulkar (@Trendulkar) October 14, 2020
Absolutely
That Rahane's save was crucial— Massss (@rim_maas) October 14, 2020
What a save by Rahane !!! Crucial for the win...— Milton Nazareth (@miltonnazareth) October 14, 2020
Hats-off !!#DCvRR pic.twitter.com/pPMaLQcj2D
That was a turning point
Don't you think Rahane's save was a turning point. Tewatia could have pulled off something big if it was a six. #RRvDC— CHARLIE (@CharlieGulshan) October 14, 2020
Ajinkya Rahane is always a valuable player ! He might not be in form ..but he will give 100% in fielding !! Well done .#RRvsDC #RR #DC— Sid (@CERESwasmine) October 14, 2020
Outstanding effort
That was brilliant save from Rahane, the momentum could have shifted to Tewatia if it was a six but Rahane showed his skill in field. #RRvsDC #DCvsRR #RRvDC pic.twitter.com/0ZDfBh4DK3— Trojan_Horse (@sampath0272) October 14, 2020
So will RR remove Steve Smith like they removed Rahane for his supposedly poor batting returns ? Surely this is worse and he gets paid 12 crores for it.— droopyaxe (@droopyaxe) October 14, 2020
Unpopular opinion - Steve Smith needs to drop himself. If it were Rahane performing at this level and being the captain, which has happened before, a lot of people called for his head. Smith isn't doing any better #IPL2020— Karthik Balaji (@kbee90) October 14, 2020
LOL
That "Arre Ajinkya Rahane bhi hai re iss IPL me" moment .— keval shah (@kevalshah8) October 14, 2020
Brilliant save 🙌
.#DCvsRR #RRvsDC #DCvsRR
