Three enticing bets that can help you hit jackpot in the Mumbai vs Kolkata clash

KKR have made a mess of their opening slot, not sticking to one opening combination for a stretch of few games. After Sunil Narine’s failure, Rahul Tripathi was sent up the order and he delivered with a match-winning 81, but as soon as he faltered in the second match, he was against sent down the order, sending Tom Banton to open the innings in the last match, which didn’t work out as well. On the other hand, Rohit Sharma and Quinton de Kock have been in good form at least individually, getting their team off to decent starts. Hence, Mumbai is likely to win in his market.