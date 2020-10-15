Three enticing bets that can help you hit jackpot in the Mumbai vs Kolkata clash

Yesterday at 11:42 PM
Coming off a win against in-form Delhi in their last game, Mumbai will take on Kolkata to ensure that they get back their top position of the points table. While Rohit Sharma will be the key batsman for Mumbai, Kolkata will hope that their batsmen don’t disappoint as they did against RCB.
Highest opening partnership - Mumbai Indians - @1.85
Form Guide
MI - 31, 49, 6
KKR - 23, 12, 37
KKR have made a mess of their opening slot, not sticking to one opening combination for a stretch of few games. After Sunil Narine’s failure, Rahul Tripathi was sent up the order and he delivered with a match-winning 81, but as soon as he faltered in the second match, he was against sent down the order, sending Tom Banton to open the innings in the last match, which didn’t work out as well. On the other hand, Rohit Sharma and Quinton de Kock have been in good form at least individually, getting their team off to decent starts. Hence, Mumbai is likely to win in his market.
Mumbai Indians Top Batter - Rohit Sharma - @3.60
Form Guide
Rohit Sharma in IPL - 5, 35, 6, 70
Having scored 216 runs in 7 matches, Rohit Sharma looked like he was going to have a 600-run season in IPL 2020, but he hasn’t quite scored big since his 80 and 70 in the opening four matches. However, even while scoring 30 odd runs he has looked extremely comfortable on the crease, scoring runs like walking the park. While Quinton de Kock is another option in this market, but the skipper scored his 80 in the first leg against KKR, which makes it quite likely that he will be scoring big against KKR.
Mumbai Indians Top Bowler - Jasprit Bumrah - @3.6
Form guide
Jasprit Bumrah in IPL - 0/26, 4/20, 2/41, 2/18
Having already taken 11 wickets in the season so far, the joint highest wicket-taker for Mumbai, along with Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah has looked a different beast in the one match he has given the new ball by Rohit Sharma, taking 4 wickets for 20 runs. Barring his initial matches, where he has expensive with the ball, he has returned back to form quite emphatically - holding the third position on the highest wicket-taker list. Also, in the last match against KKR, Bumrah took 2 wickets for 32 runs, which makes it highly probable that he’ll be the best bowler of Mumbai.
